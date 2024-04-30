When does the Fortnite Avatar Elements event end?

The Avatar and Fortnite collaboration has taken over just about everything on the island. It’s a pretty big event that has been running for a while, but it’s not going to be around forever and is scheduled to conclude soon.

Before the event comes to an end, there’s a lot you might still need to finish, which means you need to know how much longer you have left to do so. Here’s how long you have left to work on the Avatar Elements Fortnite event before it ends.

When does the Avatar Elements event leave Fortnite?

Harness the power of all four elements while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortnite Avatar Elements event ends on May 3 at 1am CT. This means you have to complete all of the associated event quests to open six Chakras and claim all the rewards you’re after before this date and time.

Before the event concludes, you want to tackle all of the following quest series to earn Chi and unlock Chakras.

You have to tackle at least four out of the six quests in each series to earn the grand prize in the Avatar event, which is an Appa Glider. The Avatar Elements battle pass also has many other rewards you can grab while you work up to the Appa Glider, like the Momo Messenger Back Bling and Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe, so you don’t want to miss out on obtaining all the items you can get.

When the Avatar event ends, all forms of Mythic bending are expected to leave too. While it’ll be sad to see bending leave, the end of the Avatar event coincides with the beginning of the annual Star Wars crossover for May 4 as the collaboration kicks off one day before on May 3.

While some Mythic items leave, others are returning and new ones may also be added. The Olympian items including the Thunderbolt of Zeus and Wings of Icarus are expected to make a return as Mythic bending departs. There’s also a chance we’ll see Star Wars Mythics too, including the usual Lightsabers and a new Bowcaster item launching with Chewbacca.

I’m going to miss using bending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Avatar event is ending soon, there’s certainly a possibility we see a part two in the future. One of the key members of Aang’s group, Sokka, is missing, and we also didn’t get any of Korra’s allies, which means Mythic bending could return in a future sequel Avatar collaboration.

