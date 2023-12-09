How to make the Epic Longsword in LEGO Fortnite

All the power in the palm of your hands.

Want to become unstoppable and scare away the Brutes with your newly acquired Epic Longsword in LEGO Fortnite? Look no further than this guide.

If you are interested in getting the best weapon in the game as early as possible, you’ll want to follow this guide for the Epic Longsword. But be mindful that your first attempt at this may leave you confused as to why there isn’t an Epic Longsword recipe after upgrading to the final Crafting Table in LEGO Fortnite. But don’t fret, for this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Epic Longsword.

How to unlock the Epic Longsword recipe in LEGO Fortnite

Uncommon Crafting Table recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rare Crafting Table recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Epic Crafting Table recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Epic Longsword is an Epic Crafting Table recipe. You may have noticed, however, that this recipe doesn’t appear after upgrading the table. You’ll need to take extra steps to unlock this recipe and craft the valuable weapon in LEGO Fortnite. The first step is to get yourself an Epic Crafting Table.

This is the Epic Crafting Table recipe and where to find all the ingredients:

15 Copper Bars: Find the Dry Valley and enter a lava cave for raw Copper (requires Uncommon Pickaxe).

25 Obsidian Slabs: Find the raw material in lava pools of Dry Valley caves (requires Rare Pickaxe). Use a Stonebreaker to change Obsidian into Obsidian Slabs.

to change Obsidian into Obsidian Slabs. One Brute Scale: Defeat a Brute in the Grasslands biome for the dropped Scale.

There is a unique recipe for each Crafting Table tier. The first table upgrade is easily achievable within the Grasslands biome. You’ll need to start traversing across the entire map and into new biomes when it’s time to upgrade the Crafting Table once more.

You’ll need to craft the Epic Pickaxe after unlocking the top-tier Crafting Table. The recipe and where to find these items are as follows:

Eight Obsidian Slabs: Found near lava pools of Dry Valley caves and turned into Slabs using the Stonebreaker.

Eight Frostpine Rods: Go into the Frostlands and chop down the large trees using a Rare-tiered Axe for Frostpine. Use the Lumber Mill to transform the Frostpine into Frostpine Rods.

You now need to venture into the snowy biome of the Frostlands with the newly obtained Epic Pickaxe in hand. Locate the nearest snow cave by regularly checking the map in case you walk past one in your search. You’ll want to bring Torches and Wood for stairwells in your hunt for the next item for the Longsword quest—the Iron deposits. These are typically located high up and towards the cave ceilings. Stairwells grant you access to the hard-to-reach areas and avoid taking unnecessary damage from cave-dwelling creatures.

How to craft the Epic Longsword in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Longsword recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to your tier three Crafting Table once you have everything you need to make the Epic Longsword. Open the table and go into the weapons tab using the right trigger. You’ll find the Longsword at the bottom of the weapons list. Make sure to have the 12 Iron Bars ready to go for the crafting process by depositing Iron into the Metal Smelter.

Creating the Epic Longsword in LEGO Fortnite, summarized

In summary, you’ll need to follow these steps to unlock the Epic Longsword:

Upgrade the Crafting Table to tier three. Craft the Epic Pickaxe: Requires eight Obsidian Slabs and five Frostpine Rods. Head to the Frostlands (snow biome) to mine Iron in the snow caves using the Epic Pickaxe. Turn Iron into Iron Bars via the Metal Smelter. The Longsword recipe will unlock after picking up the first Iron Bar from the Smelter. Craft the Longsword using 12 Iron Bars.

Now that you have the Epic Longsword in hand, you can try enchanting it further with the Essence Table.