How to get the Eternal Fireball spell in Enshrouded

Eternal Spells are sought-after in Enshrouded because they’re convenient; you don’t have to work around a charge limit and can use them as long as you still have mana remaining. The Eternal Fireball spell is one of the best of the eight and is easily the most fiery.

In particular, Fireball is handy because it gives you strong ranged damage in Enshrouded combat and lights up the area around you when exploring its lands.

This one can be obtained just like the other Eternal Spells. Here’s how.

How to unlock the Eternal Fireball spell in Enshrouded

There’s a quest to complete first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Fireball spell, you need to unlock the Eternal ones. It’s a specific process in Enshrouded: you have to complete a quest and build the tools. To unlock Eternal Spells, you need to complete a quest given by the Alchemist. It will take you to areas difficult to reach and enemies will stand in your way, so you’d better come prepared.

Once the quest is completed, Eternal Spells will be available as Ammo recipes. You’ll also need to upgrade crafting stations based on the level of recipe, like building a Laboratory. The Eternal Fireball spell can be crafted from level 17.

Recipe of Eternal Fireball spell in Enshrouded

Feed the Kiln with Wood Logs and Dirt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the recipe to craft the Eternal Fireball spell in Enshrouded.

Item Recipe Eternal Fireball x30 Charcoal

x3 Bronze Bars

x50 Amber

It’ll take you quite some time to gather up all these resources. To get Charcoal, you need to get a Workbench from the Blacksmith and then craft Charcoal Kiln with stone, in addition to dirt and wooden logs.

Here is what you need to get 30 Charcoal:

x20 Stones

x34 Wood Log

x6 Dirt

Bronze Bars also require a lot of ingredients. To get three of them, you’ll need 21 Copper Bars, nine Tin Bars, and even more Charcoal (30 in total). Fortunately, you’ll only need to go through this whole process once. When you craft the Eternal Spell, you’ll be able to use it as much as you want and move on to the next Spell recipe.