How to get a large chest in Enshrouded

Get some more space to hold your loot.
Kacee Fay
Published: Feb 15, 2024 01:33 pm
A large chest in Enshrouded.
You’ll come across all kinds of important loot as you travel around and explore Embervale in Enshrouded. It will quickly become too much for you to carry, though, so you need some storage to safely organize and store your items.

The early chests you have access to don’t have a lot of space to work with, so you’ll want to work on unlocking a large chest to give you much more space to store your precious items. Here’s how to get a large chest in Enshrouded.

How to unlock a large chest in Enshrouded

To get a large chest in Enshrouded, you need to find and recruit the Carpenter. This is one of the six Craftspeople you can find around Embervale and you can only craft a large chest after you rescue him since he is the one who has the recipe to do so.

How to get the Carpenter in Enshrouded

The Carpenter can be found in a vault located to the east of Braelyn Bridge and south of the Pillars of Creation. Like all vaults, this one is decently protected by enemies, which means you have to navigate through it carefully.

The Carpenter's Vault location.
It’s not an easy spot to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

If you’re struggling to reach the Carpenter, consider bringing some of the best weapons and choosing one of the best classes to make this task easier. You also might need to level up a bit before you’re actually prepared to save this character.

How to craft a large chest in Enshrouded

Once the Carpenter is unlocked and placed at your base, you can craft a large chest with 16 Nails, three Bronze Bars, and 10 Wood Planks by talking to him. To actually obtain the materials you need to make this chest, you also need:

  • A Smelter to craft Bronze Bars.
  • A Charcoal Kiln for Charcoal.
  • Tin Ore to make Tin Bars.
  • Copper Ore to make Copper Bars.
  • Tin Bars, Charcoal, and Copper Bars to make Bronze Bars.
  • Metal Scrap to craft Nails.

A large chest has a whopping 40 slots, so there’s plenty of room for you to store items you’ve collected from around Embervale like Shroud Sacks and Ammonia Glands. Having lots of storage chests at your base is crucial, so consider making and placing way more than you think you need since you’ll quickly find loot to fill them with.

Category:
