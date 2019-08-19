The International 2019 main event results and matchups

This article is proudly brought to you by GamerzClass.
The battle for the Aegis of Champions is underway. The International 2019’s playoffs begin tonight with sixteen teams playing in a double-elimination bracket.
TI9’s main event will start at 10pm CT on Aug. 19 and the Dota 2 world champions will be crowned in the early hours of Aug. 25.
Eight teams will start in the upper bracket and losing a series will place them in the lower bracket. Any team that loses in the lower bracket will bid farewell to their championship dreams and will be eliminated from the tournament.
The first round of the lower bracket will be best-of-one matches. The grand finals will be a best-of-five series and every other match will be a best-of-three.
Here are the main event results and matchups so far at TI9. The most recent games will appear at the top of the list.
Day one schedule
Upper bracket
PSG.LGD vs. Virtus Pro
Vici Gaming vs. TNC Predator
Lower bracket
Alliance vs. Royal Never Give Up
Fnatic vs. Team Liquid
Infamous vs. Keen Gaming
Mineski vs. Natus Vincere
Day two schedule
Upper bracket
OG vs. Newbee
Team Secret vs. Evil Geniuses
Lower bracket
