Team Secret crush Vici Gaming at The International 2019

Team Secret stomped Vici Gaming in two 20-minute games, sending the pre-tournament favorites home in a very convincing fashion.

Secret went in on strong magic damage with Elder Titan and Gyrocopter, while Vici focused on a tanky, teamfight lineup built around Tidehunter and Leshrac, rounding off with a mid Medusa. Though the biggest pick of the entire game came as Secret pulled took a page from OG’s playbook, ending their draft with a carry Io.

Racing out to an early kill lead with an unkillable Io trilane, Secret was able to stabilize a lead despite Vici’s insistent attempts. Despite Vici’s overextending themselves, Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang had free farm on the Medusa but Michał “Nisha” Jankowski’s Io, who ended up with zero deaths, benefitted from the space, keeping up with Ori.

While the late game appeared to be in favor of Vici on paper, Secret’s timing was just too quick. The lack of aura items on Vici severely punished them in teamfights as they swiftly fell to Secret’s AoE damage.

A few poor initiations from Vici sealed the deal in Secret’s favor, and saw carry Io win yet another game at TI9.

secret owning Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

The Chinese squad decided to go with the tried and true Alchemist strategy in the second game, complete with Zhou “Yang” Haiyang’s signature Centaur Warrunner. Secret picked a tanky lineup with thee strength cores, including a carry Bristleback for Nisha.

From the start, it was a game of “protect the Alchemist” as Vici desperately tried to keep their carry farming in the jungle through stacks and protection. But Secret constantly rotated multiple heroes into the jungle and stopped Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun from doing pretty much anything.

secret wins fight and take mid one tower Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

Over and over, the Alchemist was forced to retreat as Secret continued to push forward, taking whatever kills they wanted and breaking the bot lane barracks 20 minutes in.

secret takes bot rax Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

There was no miraculous comeback to be had for Vici as the Europeans ran over the pre-tournament favorites. The Chinese squad was forced to call GG once again, this time in 21 minutes after one last failed attempt to hold in their shattered base.

gg Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

Secret finally break their organization’s TI curse, heading into the top four for the first time in their history. Vici will bow out disappointed in front of their crowd at in a tie for fifth, taking home just over a million dollars in prize money as they now look to the future.

Secret will move on to face Team Liquid later today in another elimination matchup that promises to be an entertaining clash of European juggernauts. The two teams have found a resurgence in form on the main stage after some tough losses during the group stage.

Stay up-to-date will all of the results and standings from The International 2019 main event.