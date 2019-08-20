Virtus Pro just can’t handle PSG.LGD at The International 2019

This article is proudly brought to you by GamerzClass.

The first series of The International 2019 kicked off with PSG.LGD and Virtus.pro, battling it out until Virtus submitted in a 2-0.loss for the under-performing Russian squad.

This result means that LGD has knocked Virtus down to the lower bracket for the second year in a row.

The Chinese team had a resounding reception to the event, and they repaid the home crowds’ enthusiasm with two well-executed games, including a Divine Rapier for Wang “Ame” Chunyu’s Phantom Assassin.

Virtus appeared to have shaken off some rust as they dominated the early proceedings in the first game. The CIS organization picked out a cheesy mid Dazzle, who dominated Lu “Somnus” Yao’s Gyrocopter in the mid lane, and a Morphling-Earthshaker combo that was popular in the group stage.

Related: What we learned from the second day of The International 2019 group stage

LGD doubled down on a more traditional lineup, with Wang “Ame” Chunyu on Sven and Yang “Chalice”‘ Shenyi on Tidehunter. While Virtus shut down the Gyrocopter, Ame and Chalice were left practically untouched. With Gyrocopter forced to catch up from behind, the Sven and Tidehunter pulled off some phenomenal initiations, and Virtus simply couldn’t respond.

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev’s Morphling was a non-factor in the game, as LGD put a target on him every fight.

Virtus’ Earthshaker and Brewmaster were unable to find kills on LGD after the early game, and LGD simply pounded them over and over again. The Chinese team entered the base and found Morphling yet again, forcing Virtus to call GG.

LGD teamfight Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

VP relied on some old favorites in game two, picking up RAMZES’ signature hero in Terrorblade, trusting their carry marvel to bring them a victory. LGD decided to show off some flair, picking up a Phantom Assassin for Ame.

Virtus’ captain Alexei “Solo” Berezin was making all the moves, killing three cores in three different lanes to try and secure his team an advantage. Yet again, Virtus raced out to a hot start, with their Pangolier and Terrorblade farming well.

But the script played out just as LGD intended. This time, Somnus was the one making space for Ame, bringing out a 17-minute radiance on Kunkka. The game clammed up in the early game with Terroblade and Phantom Assassin farming furiously, leading to a true carry showdown in the late game.

Razmes afk Clip of dota2ti Playing Dota 2 – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

An uncharacteristic mistake by RAZMES cost Virtus the game. LGD stormed the barracks, and Ame even pandered to the crowd with a Divine Rapier purchase. The CIS squad simply could not hold on at such a disadvantage, and one more team fight sealed the Russian’s fate.

Virtus falls to the lower bracket and will be waiting for the winner of Alliance and Royal Never Give Up. LGD secures themselves a top-six finish and, and will be meeting championship contenders Vici Gaming or Southeast Asian dark horse TNC Predator in the next round.

Follow the TI9 main event with us as we update the results and standings page.

