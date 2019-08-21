OG proved unstoppable vs. Newbee at The International 2019

This article is proudly brought to you by GamerzClass.

OG obliterated Newbee 2-0 to kick off the second day of The International 2019 as the former Forward roster could not solve the OG puzzle and is headed to the lower bracket.

Newbee threw a curveball with a first phase Visage pick in the game one and then following up with the popular Lifestealer. OG took their newly minted carry Io once again and picked the ever-solid Bristleback for Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen even though he had no professional experience on the hero.

This marks the fifth time OG has picked Io at TI9, and everybody knew what OG’s game plan was. The onus was on Newbee to try and prevent the Guardian Wisp from reaching its timings, but they failed to do much in the early stage.

OG let Anathan “ana” Pham farm the entire jungle, allowing him to get a 16-minute Aghanim’s Scepter, while Topson simply showed off. It sure didn’t look like Topson’s first time on the Bristleback, excelling in his usual space creation role.

Once Io hit the level 15 power spike, OG secured the Aegis for ana, right before ramming into Newbee’s base like a freight train.

Io died twice before ana picked up a Heart of Tarrasque and without missing a beat, OG didn’t just dive the base, they went straight into the fountain. Newbee was forced to raise the white flag from the overwhelming OG pressure.

Newbee banned out Io in the second game, opening the draft for OG. They instantly picked up Magnus for Sébastien “Ceb” Debs and a farming partner in Juggernaut.

Newbee took contested heroes in Enchantress and Shadow Demon, while also securing favorites in Ember Spirit and Sven. But OG ended the draft with Topson’s signature Monkey King, which also had the spanking new Immortal set for the hero.

The start of game two was all OG as Quinn “CcnC” Callahan’s Ember had a terrible matchup against Topson’s Monkey King.

OG’s trust and team coordination was on full display, and Newbee could not respond appropriately.

In the end, Ana’s Juggernaut, with the aid of Magnus’ Empower, proved to be Newbee’s undoing. The ticking time bomb exploded, and Newbee meekly abided.

OG moves on and awaits the victor of Team Secret and Evil Geniuses, confirming a top-six finish for the TI8 champions and another million dollars in their pocket. Newbee will battle against Peruvian phenoms Infamous in the lower bracket.

