After settling into the valley, Aladdin is eager to help you find a new way to travel around the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He wants to work together to craft a special Dreamlight Magic Carpet, and to do so, you need to finish the Bring Your Own Carpet quest.

Making a Dreamlight Magic Carpet isn’t easy, and actually using it can be quite tricky, too. There are many steps in this quest, so if you’re struggling to finish it, here’s how to complete Bring Your Own Carpet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Bring Your Own Carpet quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aladdin wants to help you make a special new Glider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Bring Your Own Carpet quest, you need to craft and enchant a Magic Carpet, then use it to go on your own Magic Carpet ride around the entire valley. You need to finish many tasks to get these steps done, so here’s a complete quest walkthrough.

Talk to Merlin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aladdin doesn’t know much about enchanting carpets, but the valley’s resident wizard certainly does, so track down Merlin to chat with him. You can easily find his location using the map, but if you’re still having trouble, it’s best to just enter his home since he usually appears when you do.

Merlin is a bit stumped on this particular topic, but he’s sure his Dreamlight Library has the answers you’re looking for.

Search the Dreamlight Library for books about carpet weaving, fabric enchantment, and flying technique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Enter the Dreamlight Library and look around for three sparkling spots to acquire the books you need. As soon as you enter the front door, look to the back end of the room to find them.

The book on carpet weaving can be found in the bookshelf near the back right corner of the room.

can be found in the bookshelf near the back right corner of the room. The book on fabric enchantment can be found behind the stack of books on the left side of the desk near the center of the library.

can be found behind the stack of books on the left side of the desk near the center of the library. The book on flying technique can be found in the back left corner of the room.

You can see the three sparkling spots as soon as you enter the building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all three books acquired, find Aladdin and chat with him to transfer the books over to him. He will study them to get started, but in the meantime, he wants you to chat with Minnie Mouse about crafting the Dreamlight Magic Carpet.

Gather the following materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Minnie has the perfect design for your Dreamlight Magic Carpet, but you need to gather some key resources from around the valley to craft it.

Material Quantity How to get Dream Shard Four Can be acquired by digging sparkling spots, feeding Critters, and removing Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, and Inkies. Blue Hydrangea Four Can be found growing in the wild around the Dazzle Beach biome. Purple Bell Flower Four This flower can be found growing in the wild around the Forest of Valor biome. Fiber 25 Can be crafted using one Seaweed. You can obtain Seaweed by fishing. Fiber is also sometimes sold in Kristoff’s Stall for six Star Coins.

Return to Aladdin and Jasmine’s House with the carpet supplies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make sure you have all of the required items in your inventory, not in a chest, then travel to Aladdin and Jasmine’s house wherever you have it placed. Give Aladdin all of the materials you gathered and chat with him about what to do next.

Enchant the Dreamlight Magic Carpet using the Magic Scroll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Approach the Dreamlight Magic Carpet on the ground right by the entrance to Jasmine and Aladdin’s house. Look for the sparkles on it and interact with them to transfer the Magic Scroll over.

Chat with Aladdin once it’s done, then exit the house to follow him to the front of the Dream Castle. Talk to him once you’re there and he’ll tell you he’s set up a special trip around the valley for you.

It’s time to get this regular carpet flying using a bit of magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the Dreamlight Magic Carpet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open your inventory, navigate to the “Wardrobe” page, select the “Gliders” section, and equip the Dreamlight Magic Carpet. With your trusty new Glider now quipped, it’s time to go on a tour of the valley.

Glide through the Valley on your Dreamlight Magic Carpet tour in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aladdin set up special goalposts throughout the valley to guide you through the tour. There are eight banners you need to glide through to finish this task, and the correct one to go through will sparkle as you approach it.

Glide under the banner in the Plaza’s main square : Starting from the Dream Castle, glide down to the center Plaza square and make a left toward the Forest of Valor biome.

: Starting from the Dream Castle, glide down to the center Plaza square and make a left toward the Forest of Valor biome. Glide to the place where the Plaza leads into the Forest of Valor : Head up the ramp leading from the Plaza into the Forest of Valor biome.

: Head up the ramp leading from the Plaza into the Forest of Valor biome. Glide to the place where the Forest of Valor leads to Dazzle Beach : Glide through the vast Forest of Valor biome and make a sharp right near the corner of the region to go down the ramp leading into the Dazzle Beach biome.

: Glide through the vast Forest of Valor biome and make a sharp right near the corner of the region to go down the ramp leading into the Dazzle Beach biome. Glide to Dazzle Beach : Go forward slightly into the Dazzle Beach biome.

: Go forward slightly into the Dazzle Beach biome. Glide to the place where Dazzle Beach leads to the Peaceful Meadow : Make a sharp right immediately after entering the biome to go up the ramp that connects to the Peaceful Meadow biome. There are also stairs that connect these two areas, but only the ramp counts here.

: Make a sharp right immediately after entering the biome to go up the ramp that connects to the Peaceful Meadow biome. There are also stairs that connect these two areas, but only the ramp counts here. Glide to the stairs leading down from the Peaceful Meadow to Dazzle Beach : Go straight until you reach the middle of the Peaceful Meadow biome, then turn left and glide down the grand stairs leading into the Dazzle Beach biome.

: Go straight until you reach the middle of the Peaceful Meadow biome, then turn left and glide down the grand stairs leading into the Dazzle Beach biome. Glide towards the bridge on Dazzle Beach : Turn left and cross the small bridge in the middle of the Dazzle Beach biome.

: Turn left and cross the small bridge in the middle of the Dazzle Beach biome. Glide to the wooden dock near Skull Rock: Make a sharp right on the other side of the bridge to approach the wooden dock and end your tour of the valley.

It’s time to see the valley in a whole new way. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choosing the right path is essential for progression. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stop to eat food if you run out of energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once done, meet up with Aladdin one last time and talk to him to officially complete the Bring Your Own Carpet quest. Next, you can work on completing All That Glitters.

How to unlock Aladdin’s friendship level 4 Bring Your Own Carpet quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you reach level four friendship with Aladdin but notice his next quest is still unavailable, you must first meet some prerequisites. All of the conditions that need to be met to unlock Bring Your Own Carpet are as follows.

Reach level four friendship with Aladdin.

Unlock Maui and Minnie Mouse.

Progress your friendship further with Kristoff, Minnie Mouse, and Maui.

