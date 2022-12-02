The latest Call of Duty League season is officially starting earlier than ever before.

The 2023 CDL season kicked off on Dec. 2 with the opening qualifier matches for Major One, which will be the first LAN of the Modern Warfare 2 season held in Raleigh, North Carolina from Dec. 15 to 18. The tournament will be a $500,000 pro-am event featuring the 12 CDL franchises and four Challengers teams.

Before Major One, the 12 CDL teams will play two weekends of online qualifying matches to determine the seeding for the LAN event. These matches will be best-of-five series played using the CDL maps, modes, and ruleset.

Schedule for the qualifier matches from Dec. 2 to 4. | Image via Call of Duty League

A lot has transpired between now and when the Los Angeles Thieves ended the 2022 CDL season by winning CoD Champs, though. Before we even get into all of the roster changes made this offseason, arguably the most notable announcements were the retirement of Crimsix and the pending retirement of Scump following the 2023 CDL season.

The L.A. Thieves, OpTic Texas, and Seattle Surge retained their starting lineups from 2022. Every other franchise made at least one roster change, including the Atlanta FaZe, who swapped Arcitys for SlasheR. Arcitys will now play for the Los Angeles Guerrillas, while the Boston Breach also made a one-person change by acquiring Owakening from the Florida Mutineers.

The Paris Legion has relocated to Las Vegas and built a roster around Clayster and Temp. And several other organizations, including the Minnesota RØKKR and Toronto Ultra, made multi-player changes heading into the start of professional Modern Warfare 2 action.

Here are the results from the qualifying matches for Major One of the 2023 CDL season.

Friday, Dec. 2

Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta lead 1-0

Embassy Hardpoint: 250-207 Atlanta

This article will be updated throughout the Major One qualifiers.