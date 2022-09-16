Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires

One of the greatest is calling it quits.

Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty.

The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.

Throughout his professional career that really got started at the beginning of Black Ops II in 2012, Crimsix was a part of two of the greatest dynasties in competitive Call of Duty history: Complexity and OpTic Gaming. Crimsix dominated Black Ops II and Ghosts with the coL/EG lineup, including winning his first world championship in 2014. He later moved on to OpTic, who he represented for several years and won numerous tournaments, most notably CoD Champs 2017. Crimsix eventually won his record-tying third world championship in the CDL era with the Dallas Empire in 2020.

The former Halo pro-turned-CoD legend will now pivot to content creation, where he will stream on Twitch and post on YouTube beginning with Modern Warfare 2 and beyond, confirming he will also compete in Warzone 2 tournaments.

The illustrious career for Crimsix came to an untimely end after a disappointing finish to the 2022 Call of Duty League season when his New York Subliners lost to OpTic Texas in the second round of the CoD Champs 2022 elimination bracket.

Crimsix retires second in all-time CoD esports earnings at over $1.3 million.