Seattle Surge bringing back entire roster for next Call of Duty League season

The Seattle Surge is running it back.

After finishing third at the Call of Duty League Championship last month, the Surge announced today the return of its CDL roster for next season. The foursome of Accuracy, Mack, Sib, and CDL Rookie of the Year Pred will attempt to build on the best season in Seattle’s franchise history in 2023.

The Surge struggled at different points during the 2022 CDL season—the team had three separate multi-match losing streaks—but they managed to get hot at the right times. The first such instance came in May when Seattle began a nine-match winning streak, which included a 5-3 victory over Atlanta FaZe in the grand finals of the Toronto Major in June.

Seattle found another groove at the CDL Championship, where they defeated the London Royal Ravens, Toronto Ultra, and OpTic Texas before being eliminated by FaZe in the losers bracket finals. Despite the loss, the third-place finish marked Seattle’s best result at the end-of-season event since the league’s inception.

With the return of the team’s rookie duo of Sib and Pred, in addition to CDL veterans Accuracy and Mack, Seattle seem poised for another strong season. Pred and Sib, despite their relative youth and inexperience in the top CoD league, proved to be more than ready for the spotlight, evident by their selections to the 2022 CDL All-Star teams.

The road to Champs will likely be tough for the Surge, though, as many of the teams around the league have made roster changes in hopes of improving their own odds of becoming world champions next year.