The 2022 Call of Duty League season came to a close on Aug. 7 when the Los Angeles Thieves captured its first world title, while also winning back-to-back tournaments. And as is the case each year in Call of Duty esports, when one game’s season ends, the next year’s offseason immediately begins.
Now that Vanguard is in the rear-view mirror, rostermania—the more common phrase used for the CoD community’s offseason—is in full swing. Several CDL players have already started to announce that they’re officially free agents for the 2023 season.
With Modern Warfare 2 set to be released on Oct. 28 and a well-known leaker claiming that the 2023 CDL season could start as early as November, this year’s offseason could be one of the shortest in recent memory. Thus, some franchises might be in more of a hurry to solidify their rosters for next year, which could in effect make this an extremely hectic rostermania period.
Here are all of the confirmed roster moves so far in the 2023 Call of Duty League offseason.
Atlanta FaZe
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
2023 offseason changes
- No changes announced as of Aug. 15.
OpTic Texas
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, iLLeY
2023 offseason changes
Los Angeles Thieves
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Octane, Kenny, Envoy, Drazah
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 14: Substitute player Pentagrxm is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2023 season.
London Royal Ravens
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Zer0, Afro, Gismo, Nastie
2023 offseason changes
- No changes announced as of Aug. 15.
Seattle Surge
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Accuracy, Mack, Sib, Pred
2023 offseason changes
- No changes announced as of Aug. 15.
Boston Breach
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Methodz, TJHaLy, Nero, Vivid
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 12: Boston revealed that it is not exercising the team option on TJHaLy’s contract.
- Aug. 15: Capsidal, who was on Boston’s bench at the end of the 2022 season, is now an unrestricted free agent.
Toronto Ultra
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Bance, CleanX, Cammy, Insight
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 14: Bance announced that he’s an unrestricted free agent after spending three years with Toronto.
New York Subliners
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Crimsix, HyDra, PaulEhx, KiSMET
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 14: Crimsix announced that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 14: PaulEhx revealed that he’s a restricted free agent.
Florida Mutineers
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2ReaL
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 15: Florida announced that Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2ReaL, and substitute player Yeez are all unrestricted free agents.
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- SlasheR, Huke, Spart, Neptune
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 9: The organization announced the departure of head coach Bevils.
- Aug. 15: LAG said it will not pick up the team option of Gunless, who was on the franchise’s bench at the end of the Vanguard season.
Minnesota RØKKR
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Attach, Standy, Priestahh, Havok
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 14: RØKKR and Version1 COO Brett Diamond said Attach, Standy, and Priestahh will be unrestricted free agents “when their contracts expire” on Aug. 22. The franchise also won’t pick up Havok’s team option, according to Diamond.
Paris Legion
Final roster at end of 2022 season
- Temp, GRVTY, Jimbo, oJohnny
2023 offseason changes
- Aug. 14: GRVTY announces that he’s an unrestricted free agent.
- Aug. 15: John says he’s an unrestricted free agent.
This article will be updated as official roster moves are announced.