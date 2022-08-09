Call of Duty leaker claims MW2 CDL season could start as early as November

Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope tweeted earlier today that they believe the 2023 Call of Duty League season could start one to two months earlier than normal with the release of Modern Warfare 2.

TheGhostOfHope detailed on Twitter that sources have been saying that the CDL is planning to start the Modern Warfare 2 season in November or December. This would move the entire CDL season up by nearly two months, depending on when the season starts. For the last three years, the CDL has started at the end of January with opening tournaments that are typically outside of the regular season.

The CDL starting in January left a large gap between when the new Call of Duty title was released and when the competitive scene started. New titles are usually released between the end of October and the beginning of November, giving players multiple weeks to learn the maps and guns before professional players decide which are worthy for competitive play.

With the potential news of the CDL starting early, TheGhostOfHope says that their source has also heavily implied that a season one for Modern Warfare 2 would launch around the same time. This includes the possibility for an earlier release of ranked play, which was often not introduced in previous Call of Duty titles until several months after the game was released.

“On top of this, my source has heavily implied a Season 1 launch for Ranked Play in Modern Warfare II (although not 100%),” TheGhostOfHope said on Twitter. “That would coincide well with MWII CDL season starting in November/December rather than the usual January as seen below.”

While news of an earlier start to the CDL is exciting, nothing official has been announced by people surrounding the CDL or those working on Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty leakers often have correct sources but everything must be taken at face value before official announcements are made.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on Oct. 28.