Arcitys officially joins Los Angeles Guerrillas for 2023 Call of Duty League season

One of the most successful pros in Call of Duty esports history will be representing a new franchise next year.

Arcitys, who spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta FaZe, has been acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas for the 2023 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. LAG revealed its starting lineup heading into the upcoming season, which will feature Arcitys playing alongside Huke, Spart, and Neptune, who all ended the 2022 CDL season with the Guerrillas.

Most of the competitive Call of Duty community was stunned when Arcitys tweeted on Aug. 18 that he was a restricted free agent, implying that Atlanta was looking to make a roster change despite being arguably the most consistent team in the entire league during Arcitys’ tenure. The 24-year-old most notably won several events with Atlanta in Black Ops Cold War, including CoD Champs 2021. FaZe failed to win a tournament this year in Vanguard, but they did have four second-place finishes.

LAG, on the other hand, endured a roller coaster of a season in 2022. The franchise won its first CDL tournament at Major Two in April but didn’t finish the regular season in the top eight of the standings and failed to qualify for CoD Champs 2022. The Guerrillas ended the most recent season with a lineup featuring SlasheR, Huke, Spart, and Neptune. This roster only played together for the Major Four qualifiers and at Major Four, however.

On top of the addition of Arcitys for 2023, the Guerrillas will have a new coaching staff for the Modern Warfare 2 season. The franchise parted ways with head coach Bevils on Aug. 9 and former coach Ricky will be the squad’s new team manager. It’s unclear at this time who will be coaching LAG in 2023.

This move also confirms that Atlanta FaZe will need to pick up a new player to compete alongside Simp, aBeZy, and Cellium next year.