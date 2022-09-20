Boston Breach sign Owakening to CDL roster ahead of Modern Warfare 2

The Breach have chosen to keep three of their players.

Boston Breach has revealed today its starting roster for the next Call of Duty League season.

Boston will only be making one significant change to the roster; it is replacing TJHaLy with long-standing Florida Mutineers player Owakening. This means the official Breach roster will consist of Owakening, Methodz, Nero, and Vivid.

Methodz and Nero have been with the Breach since its inception, while Vivid joined the Breach near the end of the Vanguard season and helped the team earn a spot at the CDL Championship. Vivid also has some history with Owakening, considering they played alongside each other for the majority of the 2022 season as a part of the Mutineers.

Boston had been teasing the announcement of its roster for MW2 for the last few weeks with hidden messaging and different codes. These codes left fans and the community stumped for the most part.

It's time to go back #IntoTheBreach, but there's a new face behind the mask X_-



Welcome your new #BostonBreach roster for the 2022-2023 CDL Season:

❎ @NEROPOlSON

❎ @VividTheWarrior

❎ @Methodz

❎ @Owakening



See you on our home turf for Major 2… pic.twitter.com/X1a8KlTscq — Boston Breach (@BostonBreach) September 20, 2022

The Breach may also be signing European Challengers player Ben “Beans” McMellon, who was reportedly teased in Boston’s roster announcement video via binary code.

Boston will be able to showcase its new team when the CDL season begins on Dec. 2.