OpTic Texas to run it back with same CDL lineup despite Dashy, iLLeY announcing free agency

OpTic Texas has seemingly announced that iLLeY and Dashy, who each announced they were free agents yesterday, will be a part of the team’s 2023 Call of Duty League roster.

Less than 24 hours after both players announced that they were exploring their options, a tweet from OpTic Texas’ Twitter account says, “Back for ’22-23.” All four players from the 2022 OpTic roster—Scump, Dashy, iLLeY, and Shotzzy—are tagged and included in a short video in which “Run it back” can be seen overhead of the players.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.