OpTic Texas parts ways with iLLeY, Dashy

OpTic Texas superstars Dashy and iLLeY have announced they will be free agents for the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

After a disappointing end to the Vanguard season, Dashy and iLLeY have revealed they are free agents heading into the offseason. Dashy announced his free agency first, saying that he would be a restricted free agent before iLLeY announced that he would be an unrestricted free agent, unlike Dashy.

F/A for the upcoming 2023 season. Bang my line if you want to take over. — iLLeY (@iLLeYYY) August 17, 2022

Both players had their ups and downs for OpTic over the last year, with Dashy having an All-Star season, while iLLeY dealt with a thumb injury for a significant part of the year. OpTic originally formed this roster to win championships, which they successfully did during the season’s first Major, but they failed to win any more titles the rest of the season.

Despite the lackluster end to the year, it was expected that OpTic Texas would stick together since iLLeY’s thumb injury prevented the team from hitting their stride. Additionally, the core four players of Dashy, iLLeY, Shotzzy, and Scump were formed to usurp Atlanta FaZe as the top team when OpTic Chicago merged with the Dallas Empire. Dashy and Scump both had their contract offers extended at the end of Vanguard, while the remaining members of OpTic were all free agents. Shotzzy has yet to confirm if he will remain with OpTic for the upcoming season.