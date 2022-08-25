Minnesota RØKKR builds around Attach, signs Cammy, Bance, and Afro for 2023 Call of Duty League season

The Minnesota RØKKR has introduced its lineup for the 2023 Call of Duty League season. The franchise is building around Attach for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season and adding Cammy, Bance, and Afro to the roster alongside him.

Minnesota is the latest team to announce its new CDL roster after the Los Angeles Guerrillas revealed yesterday that Arcitys will be replacing SlasheR.

Your roster for MWII. pic.twitter.com/uV0vw4E8Ru — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) August 25, 2022

After Vanguard concluded, several players entered free agency with the ability to fully explore their options with teams. All four members of the RØKKR, including Havok, Priestahh, Standy, and Attach, were free agents. But the organization prioritized building around Attach, who is coming off of one of his best individual seasons in the Call of Duty League.

“When I started talking with Cammy, Bance, and Afro, those were players that I really wanted to work with and it just worked out perfectly that we ended up here,” Attach said in the Minnesota press conference today. “I was talking to a couple of different organizations and players but I knew in the back of my head that I wanted to build a team with the RØKKR just because the organization is fantastic.”

Cammy and Bance join the roster as a former duo from the Toronto Ultra, who came up short during the Vanguard season. Meanwhile, Afro is coming from the London Royal Ravens, who saw glimpses of greatness throughout the year.

As confirmed by the Minnesota coaching staff, Attach will be assuming the main assault rifle role for the team after he switched roles halfway through the Vanguard season. The team is located across the country but will be playing together for Modern Warfare 2. The team will split their time between playing in Minnesota and Dallas throughout the year, according to the organization.