A long year of exciting VCT competition has led to this moment yet again: VALORANT Champions 2022 is here, and all interested eyes will turn toward the schedule, bracket, and results of the second VALORANT world championship.
This year, Champions takes place in Istanbul, Turkey. But the home crowd won’t be able to watch Turkish superstar cNed and his Acend team defend their title since they fell short in the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. There’s no need to worry about the level of competition, though. This year’s field of teams is stacked with contenders, favorites, underdogs, dark horses, and unknowns.
The 16 competing teams will compete first in a GSL-style group stage, with four groups of four teams each competing in a small double-elimination bracket that will send two winners from each group into the playoffs. The playoffs will be an eight-team double-elimination bracket of its own, ending in a best-of-five grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Here is the VALORANT Champions 2022 schedule, brackets, scores, and more.
Competing teams and groups
Here are the 16 VCT teams that have qualified for and are competing at VALORANT Champions 2022, sorted by group.
- Group A: Paper Rex, EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, Leviatán
- Group B: OpTic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD
- Group C: FunPlus Phoenix, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA
- Group D: DRX, FURIA, Fnatic, 100T
Brackets
Group stage brackets
Here’s the GSL-style group stage bracket for each group.
The playoffs bracket will be added once it’s been determined.
Schedule and scores
Here is the schedule of matches and the results of each match at VALORANT Champions 2022. All match times are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays. Each match will be updated during and after the match’s duration.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 9am: Paper Rex vs. EDward
- 12pm: Leviatán vs. Liquid
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 7am: ZETA vs. LOUD
- 10am: OpTic vs. BOOM
- 1pm: Group A winner’s match
Friday, Sept. 2
- 7am: DRX vs. FURIA
- 10am: Fnatic vs. 100T
- 1pm: Group B winner’s match
Saturday, Sept. 3
- 7am: XSET vs. XERXIA
- 10am: FPX vs. KRÜ
- 1pm: Group D winner’s match
Sunday, Sept. 4
- 7am: Group C winner’s match
- 10am: Group A elimination match
- 1pm: Group B elimination match
Monday, Sept. 5
- 9am: Group D elimination match
- 12pm: Group C elimination match
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- 9am: Group decider match
- 12pm: Group decider match
Thursday, Sept. 8
- 9am: Group decider match
- 12pm: Group decider match
Friday, Sept. 9
- 9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal
- 12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal
Saturday, Sept. 10
- 9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal
- 12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal
Sunday, Sept. 11
- 9am: Upper bracket semifinal
- 12pm: Lower bracket round one
Monday, Sept. 12
- 9am: Upper bracket semifinal
- 12pm: Lower bracket round one
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- 9am: Lower bracket round two
- 12pm: Lower bracket round two
Friday, Sept. 16
- 9am: Upper bracket final
- 12pm: Lower bracket semifinal
Saturday, Sept. 17
- 9am: Lower bracket final
Sunday, Sept. 18
- 9am: Grand final