VALORANT Champions 2022: Schedule, brackets, scores

The best of the best collide to crown a new world champion.

A long year of exciting VCT competition has led to this moment yet again: VALORANT Champions 2022 is here, and all interested eyes will turn toward the schedule, bracket, and results of the second VALORANT world championship.

This year, Champions takes place in Istanbul, Turkey. But the home crowd won’t be able to watch Turkish superstar cNed and his Acend team defend their title since they fell short in the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. There’s no need to worry about the level of competition, though. This year’s field of teams is stacked with contenders, favorites, underdogs, dark horses, and unknowns.

The 16 competing teams will compete first in a GSL-style group stage, with four groups of four teams each competing in a small double-elimination bracket that will send two winners from each group into the playoffs. The playoffs will be an eight-team double-elimination bracket of its own, ending in a best-of-five grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Here is the VALORANT Champions 2022 schedule, brackets, scores, and more.

Competing teams and groups

Here are the 16 VCT teams that have qualified for and are competing at VALORANT Champions 2022, sorted by group.

  • Group A: Paper Rex, EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, Leviatán
  • Group B: OpTic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD
  • Group C: FunPlus Phoenix, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA
  • Group D: DRX, FURIA, Fnatic, 100T

Brackets

Group stage brackets

Here’s the GSL-style group stage bracket for each group.

The group stage brackets for VALORANT Champions 2022.
The playoffs bracket will be added once it’s been determined.

Schedule and scores

Here is the schedule of matches and the results of each match at VALORANT Champions 2022. All match times are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays. Each match will be updated during and after the match’s duration.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

  • 9am: Paper Rex vs. EDward
  • 12pm: Leviatán vs. Liquid

Thursday, Sept. 1

  • 7am: ZETA vs. LOUD
  • 10am: OpTic vs. BOOM
  • 1pm: Group A winner’s match

Friday, Sept. 2

  • 7am: DRX vs. FURIA
  • 10am: Fnatic vs. 100T
  • 1pm: Group B winner’s match

Saturday, Sept. 3

  • 7am: XSET vs. XERXIA
  • 10am: FPX vs. KRÜ
  • 1pm: Group D winner’s match

Sunday, Sept. 4

  • 7am: Group C winner’s match
  • 10am: Group A elimination match
  • 1pm: Group B elimination match

Monday, Sept. 5

  • 9am: Group D elimination match
  • 12pm: Group C elimination match

Wednesday, Sept. 7

  • 9am: Group decider match
  • 12pm: Group decider match

Thursday, Sept. 8

  • 9am: Group decider match
  • 12pm: Group decider match

Friday, Sept. 9

  • 9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal
  • 12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal

Saturday, Sept. 10

  • 9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal
  • 12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal

Sunday, Sept. 11

  • 9am: Upper bracket semifinal
  • 12pm: Lower bracket round one

Monday, Sept. 12

  • 9am: Upper bracket semifinal
  • 12pm: Lower bracket round one

Tuesday, Sept. 13

  • 9am: Lower bracket round two
  • 12pm: Lower bracket round two

Friday, Sept. 16

  • 9am: Upper bracket final
  • 12pm: Lower bracket semifinal

Saturday, Sept. 17

  • 9am: Lower bracket final

Sunday, Sept. 18

  • 9am: Grand final