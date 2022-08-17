The best of the best collide to crown a new world champion.

A long year of exciting VCT competition has led to this moment yet again: VALORANT Champions 2022 is here, and all interested eyes will turn toward the schedule, bracket, and results of the second VALORANT world championship.

This year, Champions takes place in Istanbul, Turkey. But the home crowd won’t be able to watch Turkish superstar cNed and his Acend team defend their title since they fell short in the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. There’s no need to worry about the level of competition, though. This year’s field of teams is stacked with contenders, favorites, underdogs, dark horses, and unknowns.

Acend and Gambit meet on stage following the VALORANT Champions 2021 grand final. | Photo via Riot Games

The 16 competing teams will compete first in a GSL-style group stage, with four groups of four teams each competing in a small double-elimination bracket that will send two winners from each group into the playoffs. The playoffs will be an eight-team double-elimination bracket of its own, ending in a best-of-five grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Here is the VALORANT Champions 2022 schedule, brackets, scores, and more.

Competing teams and groups

Here are the 16 VCT teams that have qualified for and are competing at VALORANT Champions 2022, sorted by group.

Group A: Paper Rex, EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, Leviatán

Paper Rex, EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, Leviatán Group B: OpTic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD

OpTic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD Group C: FunPlus Phoenix, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA

FunPlus Phoenix, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA Group D: DRX, FURIA, Fnatic, 100T

Brackets

Group stage brackets

Here’s the GSL-style group stage bracket for each group.

The playoffs bracket will be added once it’s been determined.

Schedule and scores

Here is the schedule of matches and the results of each match at VALORANT Champions 2022. All match times are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays. Each match will be updated during and after the match’s duration.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

9am: Paper Rex vs. EDward

12pm: Leviatán vs. Liquid

Thursday, Sept. 1

7am: ZETA vs. LOUD

10am: OpTic vs. BOOM

1pm: Group A winner’s match

Friday, Sept. 2

7am: DRX vs. FURIA

10am: Fnatic vs. 100T

1pm: Group B winner’s match

Saturday, Sept. 3

7am: XSET vs. XERXIA

10am: FPX vs. KRÜ

1pm: Group D winner’s match

Sunday, Sept. 4

7am: Group C winner’s match

10am: Group A elimination match

1pm: Group B elimination match

Monday, Sept. 5

9am: Group D elimination match

12pm: Group C elimination match

Wednesday, Sept. 7

9am: Group decider match

12pm: Group decider match

Thursday, Sept. 8

9am: Group decider match

12pm: Group decider match

Friday, Sept. 9

9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal

12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal

Saturday, Sept. 10

9am: Upper bracket quarterfinal

12pm: Upper bracket quarterfinal

Sunday, Sept. 11

9am: Upper bracket semifinal

12pm: Lower bracket round one

Monday, Sept. 12

9am: Upper bracket semifinal

12pm: Lower bracket round one

Tuesday, Sept. 13

9am: Lower bracket round two

12pm: Lower bracket round two

Friday, Sept. 16

9am: Upper bracket final

12pm: Lower bracket semifinal

Saturday, Sept. 17

9am: Lower bracket final

Sunday, Sept. 18