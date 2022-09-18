LOUD closes OpTic rivalry chapter with world championship win at VCT Champions 2022

The definitive VALORANT rivalry of the 2022 VCT season came to a dramatic close Sunday, with LOUD and OpTic meeting for a fifth time this year in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022.

The series started at the scene of LOUD’s stunningly dominant victory in the winner’s final, Ascent. But OpTic looked much more capable this time around, taking control after the buy rounds began on defense, peeking early to disrupt LOUD’s executes before retreating to safe, deep angles. OpTic’s defense was truly highlighted by aggressive Marved lurks and opening duels from yay, leading to a 7-5 lead at half-time.

OpTic came out firing on their attack side and reached a 12-8 lead. However, LOUD rallied with four straight, showcasing their defensive prowess while regaining momentum and forcing overtime. In the second OT, LOUD took advantage after a crashies Classic right-click failed him, before pinching the OpTic execute the next round to secure Ascent 15-13.

OpTic rallied early on Bind, with Marved hitting a 1v3 post-plant in the pistol round to get his team going and crashies winning a 1v2 to save OpTic from an anti-eco the next round. OpTic built a very impressive attack side, punishing the A site over and over with crisp executes and cruising to a 10-2 lead at half-time. Marved and yay each had 14 frags after one half.

LOUD looked to have an equally impressive attack side by claiming the pistol, anti-eco, and the bonus round to start the second half. After an OpTic timeout, LOUD looked poised to really make OpTic sweat after an insane 1v3 clutch coming from aspas. But a couple of heroic peeks from crashies gave OpTic its 11th and 12th round before tying the series on Bind in the very next round via a 13-6 victory.

The momentum for OpTic carried into Breeze, with four straight rounds to start their defensive side, thanks to more heroics from crashies and yay. LOUD responded by winning four of the next five rounds after a timeout, with saadhak stepping up on the KAY/O, and aspas doing his best yay impression with the Operator on Jett. Despite a 5-1 lead for OpTic, LOUD ended the half tied at 6-6.

The second half continued to be a back-and-forth affair, with neither side able to pull away, leading to an 11-11 tie. OpTic claimed the lead first, taking the B site with a fine execute and forcing LOUD into a 3v4 retake that was shut down by yay’s Operator. But aspas responded with the Operator himself, getting a massive triple on Jett to force OT. After three OT periods, LOUD finally claimed their second map of the series in extra rounds, 16-14.

Fueled by their second overtime victory of the series, LOUD got off to a nice defensive start on Haven. OpTic still managed to find some success, trailing only 5-7 at half-time. But LOUD really put the pressure on OpTic by taking the second half pistol round decisively, the anti-eco and the bonus to go up 10-5 in a potentially decisive map. LOUD didn’t let up on the attack, going perfect in the second half to close out the map, the series, and a world championship in dominant fashion, claiming Haven 13-5.

LOUD finally claimed revenge on Optic at the best possible moment and claimed the second-ever VALORANT world championship. LOUD also becomes the first team not from NA or EMEA to win an international trophy and have, of course, won the first one ever for Brazil.