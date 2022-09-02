100 Thieves clutch up against Fnatic at VALORANT Champions 2022

100 Thieves earned a 2-1 win over Fnatic today in Group D at VALORANT Champions 2022 to remain undefeated against EMEA.

100 Thieves were at a disadvantage coming into their match against Fnatic after multiple members tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the entire team played in isolation while Fnatic played from the main stage.

Despite the circumstances, 100T kept their composure on Fnatic’s map pick, Pearl. 100 Thieves had less than a week to practice on Pearl after it was added to the rotation following the Last Chance Qualifier. 100 Thieves’ young gun bang stepped up for his team as Astra. With a headshot percentage of 57 and a 1.75 KD, bang was the match MVP for their 13-10 win on Pearl.

Fnatic bounced back in the second map of the series, taking several rounds in the opening to gain the early advantage. Even with Bind being picked by 100 Thieves, Fnatic were clearly in control throughout the match. Derke was in his element as Chamber, holding down sites and using the Operator. But he wasn’t even the MVP of the map, which Fnatic won 13-7. Mistic stepped up huge in the second map as Skye, dropping a 2.55 KD with an average damage per round of 176.

Haven was the deciding map of the series and saw both teams trading blows, which resulted in a tie at the end of the first half. Unlike on Bind, Mistic struggled to win gunfights and the members of 100 Thieves capitalized on this. Off the back of massive outplays from Asuna, 100 Thieves were able to close out Haven 13-7 against Fnatic. To determine which team makes it out of groups, 100 Thieves will take on the South Korean squad DRX.

Related: VCT Champions 2022 live results: Updated VALORANT scores, brackets, schedule

The next match today at Champions will be a showdown between LOUD and OpTic.