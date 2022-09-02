100 Thieves will compete in isolation for their first match of VALORANT Champions

100 Thieves are set to compete in isolation for their first match of VALORANT Champions against Fnatic.

Daniel “DDK” Kapadia, the general manager for 100T’s VALORANT team, said yesterday that four players and both coaches had tested positive for COVID-19 but were recovering quickly. Riot Games has now issued a statement regarding the situation, stating that several players have since still tested positive through rapid testing.

As per Riot’s protocols, players affected by COVID-19 will compete on a LAN network in isolation. But since the majority of 100T have tested positive, all five players will be competing in isolation for their first match of Champions.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, DDK said the team are focused on performing at the highest level. 100T are set to play Fnatic as their first opponent in Istanbul but will not have the luxury of facing them on the main stage.

This is 100T’s second appearance at an international event for the organization but the first event for multiple players on the team—except Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk who competed at Masters Berlin in 2021.

100T are not the first team from North America to experience issues with COVID-19 in Istanbul either. OpTic Gaming’s head coach Chet Singh also tested positive before the team’s match against BOOM Esports yesterday and didn’t participate in the walkout.

There is no telling when 100T will be able to compete on the main stage. All teams are tested daily for COVID-19 by Riot to determine who is eligible to compete outside of isolation. 100T’s next match is set for either Sept. 3 or Sept. 5 depending on the outcome of their match against Fnatic later today.