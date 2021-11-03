VALORANT 2022 offseason roster changes tracker

Keep track of all the roster changes with ease.

The first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour is almost over and teams are already making adjustments to prepare for the 2022 season. Many players will find new homes on updated rosters and some teams will come back stronger next year.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major VALORANT roster changes so far.

North America

T1

Oct. 21: T1 Brax transitions to a full-time streamer role

Braxton “brax” Pierce announced that he’s stepping down from the T1 VALORANT roster to stream full-time. He’s now a streamer and content creator under the T1 banner.

Team Envy

Oct. 26: Envy releases mummAy

After spending two months in a reserved role on Team Envy, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo has been released from the roster. MummAy is trialing with Andbox, but it’s unclear if he’ll officially join the roster.

FaZe Clan

Nov. 2: BabyJ parts ways with FaZe Clan

Hunter “BabyJ” Schline announced shortly after the North America VCT Last Chance Qualifier that he’s no longer playing with FaZe. He’s now partnered with Evolved Talent and is hopeful about his future in competitive VALORANT.

EMEA

SuperMassive Blaze

Oct. 18: pAura looking for new team

SuperMassive Blaze’s Melih “pAura” Karaduran revealed he’s still under contract with SMB but is “looking for new options.” PAura previously played for Team Heretics before joining SMB in May 2021. The talented Turkish player is looking for a sentinel position but is flexible.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nov. 2: NiP launches “Ninjas in Brazil”

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced it’s moving its VALORANT division to Brazil to establish an “even bigger foothold” in Latin America. The team parted ways with its entire European VALORANT roster, including Emir “rhyme” Muminovic, Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk, Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, Adam “ec1s” Eccles, Charles “CREA” Beauvois, coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgren, and assistant coach Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans.

Korea

NUTURN

Nov. 2: NUTURN parts ways with allow and Suggest

Korean powerhouse NUTURN has lost two more players, Park “allow” Sang-wook and Seo “Suggest” Jae-young. Both players were part of the original NUTURN roster and only two original members remain with the organization.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.