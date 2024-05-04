VALORANT codes (May 2024)

VALORANT offers players many weapon skins and other items to add to their collection. Apart from redeeming gift cards, Riot Games also lets you collect a few free items; however, their codes are active only for a few weeks.
The devs added the last set of VALORANT codes in November 2023 to reward the players for completing a set of Community Challenges. At the time of writing, we’ve tested all the codes, and a few of them are still working, but only when you redeem them via the in-game method.
Updated May 4, 2024: All the codes were tested with both methods of redemption.
All working VALORANT codes
These codes are confirmed to grant cosmetics as of May 4, 2024.
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001 – Seal of Approval Gun Buddy
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02 – Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN – Drop It Spray
All expired VALORANT codes
The following VALORANT codes used to provide cosmetics, but they no longer work.
- YTILAUD – Duality Player Card
- COTTONCANDY – Cotton Candy Pride Player Card
- PRIMARY – Primary Pride Player Card
- GALACTIC – Galactic Pride Player Card
- SUNSET – Sunset Pride Player Card
- TWILIGHT – Twilight Pride Player Card
- SHERBET – Sherbet Pride Player Card
- JUBILANT01 – Proud Player Title
- JUBILANT02 – Ally Player Title
How to redeem codes in VALORANT
Follow the steps below to redeem VALORANT codes:
- Launch VALORANT.
- Click on the game’s icon to open the VP purchase window.
- Select Prepaid Cards & Codes.
- Enter your code and submit.
Once you redeem a VALORANT code, the reward will automatically be added to your collection. If you visit Riot’s code redemption page and enter any code, it will show that it has expired. On Nov. 20, 2023, Riot announced the Community Challenge reward codes expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Nevertheless, it appears that these rewards are still available for players to redeem; however, there’s no telling when they expire for the in-game redemption as well.
How to get more VALORANT codes
Riot offers codes to celebrate milestones or new releases, announcing these additions on the game’s official X account and the VALORANT official Discord. You’ll have to go through unrelated announcements and information, though, so a better alternative would be to bookmark this page and check it for updates.