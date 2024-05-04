Wingman's Drop It spray in VALORANT
Valorant

VALORANT codes (May 2024)

Redeem the latest VALORANT codes to get a gun buddy, spray, and player cards.
Nikhil Bahuguna
Published: May 4, 2024 11:28 am

VALORANT offers players many weapon skins and other items to add to their collection. Apart from redeeming gift cards, Riot Games also lets you collect a few free items; however, their codes are active only for a few weeks.

The devs added the last set of VALORANT codes in November 2023 to reward the players for completing a set of Community Challenges. At the time of writing, we’ve tested all the codes, and a few of them are still working, but only when you redeem them via the in-game method.

Updated May 4, 2024: All the codes were tested with both methods of redemption.

All working VALORANT codes

These codes are confirmed to grant cosmetics as of May 4, 2024.

  • CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001 – Seal of Approval Gun Buddy
  • CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02 – Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards 
  • CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN – Drop It Spray
Redeem codes via VALORANT's in-game gift card page
Once you redeem VALORANT codes in-game, it shows an error, but the item will still be available in your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All expired VALORANT codes

The following VALORANT codes used to provide cosmetics, but they no longer work.

  • YTILAUD – Duality Player Card
  • COTTONCANDY – Cotton Candy Pride Player Card
  • PRIMARY – Primary Pride Player Card
  • GALACTIC – Galactic Pride Player Card
  • SUNSET – Sunset Pride Player Card
  • TWILIGHT – Twilight Pride Player Card
  • SHERBET – Sherbet Pride Player Card
  • JUBILANT01 – Proud Player Title
  • JUBILANT02 – Ally Player Title

How to redeem codes in VALORANT

Follow the steps below to redeem VALORANT codes:

  1. Launch VALORANT.
  2. Click on the game’s icon to open the VP purchase window.
  3. Select Prepaid Cards & Codes.
  4. Enter your code and submit.

Once you redeem a VALORANT code, the reward will automatically be added to your collection. If you visit Riot’s code redemption page and enter any code, it will show that it has expired. On Nov. 20, 2023, Riot announced the Community Challenge reward codes expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Nevertheless, it appears that these rewards are still available for players to redeem; however, there’s no telling when they expire for the in-game redemption as well.

How to get more VALORANT codes

Riot offers codes to celebrate milestones or new releases, announcing these additions on the game’s official X account and the VALORANT official Discord. You’ll have to go through unrelated announcements and information, though, so a better alternative would be to bookmark this page and check it for updates.

Read Article VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
The VCT Pacific 2024 stage.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 3, 2024
Read Article VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
FUT Esports and Team Heretics on stage during VCT EMEA.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 3, 2024
Read Article VCT Americas stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Sentinels lift the Masters Madrid trophy.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT Americas stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 3, 2024
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.