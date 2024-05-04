VALORANT codes (May 2024)

VALORANT offers players many weapon skins and other items to add to their collection. Apart from redeeming gift cards, Riot Games also lets you collect a few free items; however, their codes are active only for a few weeks.

The devs added the last set of VALORANT codes in November 2023 to reward the players for completing a set of Community Challenges. At the time of writing, we’ve tested all the codes, and a few of them are still working, but only when you redeem them via the in-game method.

Updated May 4, 2024: All the codes were tested with both methods of redemption.

All working VALORANT codes

These codes are confirmed to grant cosmetics as of May 4, 2024.

CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001 – Seal of Approval Gun Buddy

– Seal of Approval Gun Buddy CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02 – Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards

– Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN – Drop It Spray

Once you redeem VALORANT codes in-game, it shows an error, but the item will still be available in your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All expired VALORANT codes

The following VALORANT codes used to provide cosmetics, but they no longer work.

YTILAUD – Duality Player Card

– Duality Player Card COTTONCANDY – Cotton Candy Pride Player Card

– Cotton Candy Pride Player Card PRIMARY – Primary Pride Player Card

– Primary Pride Player Card GALACTIC – Galactic Pride Player Card

– Galactic Pride Player Card SUNSET – Sunset Pride Player Card

– Sunset Pride Player Card TWILIGHT – Twilight Pride Player Card

– Twilight Pride Player Card SHERBET – Sherbet Pride Player Card

– Sherbet Pride Player Card JUBILANT01 – Proud Player Title

– Proud Player Title JUBILANT02 – Ally Player Title

How to redeem codes in VALORANT

Follow the steps below to redeem VALORANT codes:

Launch VALORANT. Click on the game’s icon to open the VP purchase window. Select Prepaid Cards & Codes. Enter your code and submit.

Once you redeem a VALORANT code, the reward will automatically be added to your collection. If you visit Riot’s code redemption page and enter any code, it will show that it has expired. On Nov. 20, 2023, Riot announced the Community Challenge reward codes expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Nevertheless, it appears that these rewards are still available for players to redeem; however, there’s no telling when they expire for the in-game redemption as well.

How to get more VALORANT codes

Riot offers codes to celebrate milestones or new releases, announcing these additions on the game’s official X account and the VALORANT official Discord. You’ll have to go through unrelated announcements and information, though, so a better alternative would be to bookmark this page and check it for updates.

