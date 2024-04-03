VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

The regular season is set to begin in the Pacific with the top 11 VALORANT teams from around Asia reconvening in Seoul, Korea for the region’s first VCT stage of the 2024 calendar.

A handful of VALORANT roster changes made around the Pacific command attention from the global audience. Arguably the most exciting move is the unexpected return of Jinggg to the Paper Rex starting lineup. For many of these teams, though, performing well in regional play is the first step toward the eventual goal of a Pacific squad winning an international VCT tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT Pacific stage of 2024.

VCT Pacific 2024 format

The 11 teams competing in VCT Pacific this year will be split up into two groups, based on their Kickoff performance: Group Alpha and Group Omega. In stage one, the teams will play a round robin against the squads in the other group. In stage two, the teams will play a round robin against the rosters in their own group.

The top three teams at the end of the stage one round robin will advance to playoffs, with the top three squads from the playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs will also earn three VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT Pacific 2024:

Group Alpha Group Omega Gen.G Paper Rex T1 DRX Team Secret ZETA DIVISION Global Esports Talon Esports BLEED DetonatioN FocusMe Rex Regum Qeon

VCT Pacific 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, April 6

3am: Global Esports vs. ZETA DIVISION

6am: Team Secret vs. DRX

Sunday, April 7

3am: BLEED vs. Talon

6am: T1 vs. Paper Rex

Monday, April 8

3am: Team Secret vs. RRQ

6am: Global Esports vs. DRX

Tuesday, April 9

3am: Gen.G vs. Talon

6am: T1 vs. DFM

Saturday, April 13

3am: Gen.G vs. Paper Rex

6am: T1 vs. DRX

Sunday, April 14

3am: Team Secret vs. ZETA DIVISION

6am: BLEED vs. RRQ

Monday, April 15

3am: Gen.G vs. DFM

6am: Global Esports vs. Talon

Tuesday, April 16

3am: T1 vs. RRQ

6am: BLEED vs. ZETA DIVISION

Saturday, April 20

3am: Gen.G vs. DRX

6am: BLEED vs. DFM

Sunday, April 21

3am: Global Esports vs. RRQ

6am: Team Secret vs. Paper Rex

Monday, April 22

3am: T1 vs. Talon

6am: Gen.G vs. ZETA DIVISION

Tuesday, April 23

3am: Team Secret vs. DFM

6am: Global Esports vs. Paper REx

Saturday, April 27

3am: BLEED vs. Paper Rex

6am: Global Esports vs. DFM

Sunday, April 28

3am: T1 vs. ZETA DIVISION

6am: Team Secret vs. Talon

Monday, April 29

3am: BLEED vs. DRX

6am: Gen.G vs. RRQ

