VCT Pacific stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

Who will conquer in Korea?
Scott Robertson
Published: Apr 3, 2024 12:29 pm
The VCT Pacific 2024 stage.
Image via VCT Pacific

The regular season is set to begin in the Pacific with the top 11 VALORANT teams from around Asia reconvening in Seoul, Korea for the region’s first VCT stage of the 2024 calendar.

A handful of VALORANT roster changes made around the Pacific command attention from the global audience. Arguably the most exciting move is the unexpected return of Jinggg to the Paper Rex starting lineup. For many of these teams, though, performing well in regional play is the first step toward the eventual goal of a Pacific squad winning an international VCT tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT Pacific stage of 2024.

VCT Pacific 2024 format

The 11 teams competing in VCT Pacific this year will be split up into two groups, based on their Kickoff performance: Group Alpha and Group Omega. In stage one, the teams will play a round robin against the squads in the other group. In stage two, the teams will play a round robin against the rosters in their own group.

The top three teams at the end of the stage one round robin will advance to playoffs, with the top three squads from the playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs will also earn three VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT Pacific 2024:

Group AlphaGroup Omega
Gen.GPaper Rex
T1DRX
Team SecretZETA DIVISION
Global EsportsTalon Esports
BLEEDDetonatioN FocusMe
Rex Regum Qeon

VCT Pacific 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Saturday, April 6

  • 3am: Global Esports vs. ZETA DIVISION
  • 6am: Team Secret vs. DRX

Sunday, April 7

  • 3am: BLEED vs. Talon
  • 6am: T1 vs. Paper Rex

Monday, April 8

  • 3am: Team Secret vs. RRQ
  • 6am: Global Esports vs. DRX

Tuesday, April 9

  • 3am: Gen.G vs. Talon
  • 6am: T1 vs. DFM

Saturday, April 13

  • 3am: Gen.G vs. Paper Rex
  • 6am: T1 vs. DRX

Sunday, April 14

  • 3am: Team Secret vs. ZETA DIVISION
  • 6am: BLEED vs. RRQ

Monday, April 15

  • 3am: Gen.G vs. DFM
  • 6am: Global Esports vs. Talon

Tuesday, April 16

  • 3am: T1 vs. RRQ
  • 6am: BLEED vs. ZETA DIVISION

Saturday, April 20

  • 3am: Gen.G vs. DRX
  • 6am: BLEED vs. DFM

Sunday, April 21

  • 3am: Global Esports vs. RRQ
  • 6am: Team Secret vs. Paper Rex

Monday, April 22

  • 3am: T1 vs. Talon
  • 6am: Gen.G vs. ZETA DIVISION

Tuesday, April 23

  • 3am: Team Secret vs. DFM
  • 6am: Global Esports vs. Paper REx

Saturday, April 27

  • 3am: BLEED vs. Paper Rex
  • 6am: Global Esports vs. DFM

Sunday, April 28

  • 3am: T1 vs. ZETA DIVISION
  • 6am: Team Secret vs. Talon

Monday, April 29

  • 3am: BLEED vs. DRX
  • 6am: Gen.G vs. RRQ

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.