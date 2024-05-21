VALORANT Reyna holding eye flash and Killjoy sitting next to a box
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

Riot plans to reshape the duelist role in VALORANT next patch with Raze nerfs, buffs to underused agents

Satchel surfers in the mud.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 21, 2024 10:58 am

VALORANT‘s upcoming 8.11 patch, set to arrive in early June, will focus primarily on drastically increasing the diversity of the duelist role, via a plethora of buffs and nerfs the devs hope will better balance the agents in that role.

Recommended Videos

Notably, Raze will receive some nerfs that are “focused on her satchel ability,” as she’s been “an overly dominant pick in this space,” according to product manager Coleman Palm in the latest VALORANT dev diary.

Promotional artwork for VALORANT agent Iso.
Iso remains the only agent not to be picked in VCT 2024. Image via Riot Games

The team is also targeting three duelist agents to receive buffs in the next patch: Iso, Neon, and somewhat surprisingly, Reyna. For Iso and Neon, the focus will be on “what makes them unique,” meaning Iso’s Shield Paradigm and Neon’s Slide will receive adjustments in the way of a buff, with each agent also set to receive some small other tweaks.

Reyna, already considered a strong ranked agent, apparently struggled in “coordinated teamplay” environments, such as Premier and pro play. Reyna’s changes in 8.11 will focus on improving her viability in teamplay while reducing her strength as a solo ranked agent.

The specific buffs and nerfs for each duelist agent are yet to be determined, but the dev team promises these will be the last significant changes to the game before VALORANT Champions 2024, which ends in the final week of August. Some “larger balance changes” and changes to modes are currently in the works for after Champions.

Patch 8.11 will also feature some long-awaited changes to the map pool.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Riot to implement long-awaited VALORANT map pool changes in patch 8.11 next month
Sky view of Haven map in Valorant
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Riot to implement long-awaited VALORANT map pool changes in patch 8.11 next month
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 21, 2024
Read Article Riot gives sneak peek at VALORANT’s replay system—but still hasn’t set a release date
Killjoy agent in VALORANT looking at code reflecting in her glasses.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Riot gives sneak peek at VALORANT’s replay system—but still hasn’t set a release date
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘How’s that fair?’: VALORANT players fear one rulebreaking group is getting away scot-free
Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘How’s that fair?’: VALORANT players fear one rulebreaking group is getting away scot-free
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot to implement long-awaited VALORANT map pool changes in patch 8.11 next month
Sky view of Haven map in Valorant
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Riot to implement long-awaited VALORANT map pool changes in patch 8.11 next month
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 21, 2024
Read Article Riot gives sneak peek at VALORANT’s replay system—but still hasn’t set a release date
Killjoy agent in VALORANT looking at code reflecting in her glasses.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Riot gives sneak peek at VALORANT’s replay system—but still hasn’t set a release date
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘How’s that fair?’: VALORANT players fear one rulebreaking group is getting away scot-free
Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘How’s that fair?’: VALORANT players fear one rulebreaking group is getting away scot-free
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 20, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.