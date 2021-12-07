nitr0 transferred from 100T VALORANT roster amid reports of potential return to CS:GO

100 Thieves has announced today that it will be parting ways with Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella from its VALORANT roster, effective immediately. The team announced on Dec. 7 that he has been transferred.

In the post, the organization thanked nitr0 for “[creating] a winning culture” and reaching “championship heights” during his 15 month tenure with the 100T VALORANT roster. Nitr0 confirmed that there will be a future announcement soon regarding his next step.

Thank you so much 100T for the opportunity to compete under such a great organization. More on my future soon! https://t.co/GLIjoPGIb4 — nitr0 (@nitr0) December 7, 2021

Nitr0 has been reportedly connected to a potential return to both Team Liquid and CS:GO. He spent over five and a half years with Team Liquid’s CS:GO team from the beginning of 2015 through the summer of 2020 before joining 100T VALORANT.

He could reportedly reunite with Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and Keith “NAF” Markovic, the latter of which just re-signed long-term with Liquid CS:GO. Both Jake “Stewie2K” Yip and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo are reportedly considering other offers, but returning to Liquid is not off the table completely for the duo.

During his tenure with 100T VALORANT, nitr0 helped the team win First Strike at the end of 2020 and established the team as a consistent NA contender throughout all of the VCT campaign. In their lone international appearance, the roster reached the semifinals of Masters Three Berlin.

Only Hiko, Asuna, and Ethan remain in the 100T starting lineup, with Johann “seven” Hernandez still signed as a substitute. Former 100T in-game leader steel announced he was joining T1 the day before nitr0’s announcement.