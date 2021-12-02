FunPlus Phoenix VALORANT signs ardiis

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks has joined FunPlus Phoenix’s active VALORANT lineup on a full-time basis after a trial period, the Chinese organization announced today.

The 23-year-old Latvian was playing alongside Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov and crew since early November, having attended Red Bull Home Ground Two with the squad. The move will see ardiis return to professional play after he was benched from Team Heretics in July 2021 due to health issues.

FPX Valorant roster update：

We are so excited to announce that @ardiis will be joining our Valorant division.

Please join us in giving him a warm welcome to the FPX team！#FPX #FPXValorant pic.twitter.com/viKDtxF6PQ — FPX (@FPX_Esports) December 2, 2021

Ardiis has been playing VALORANT professionally since April 2020 when he entered the scene with the fish123 roster. He left the orgless project in June 2020 to create space for the arrival of Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom and was picked up by G2 Esports in July 2020, helping them to win countless championships such as the WePlay Invitational in July 2020, BLAST Twitch Invitational in September 2020, and Red Bull Home Ground One in January 2021, before he was removed from the roster in June 2021.

With the acquisition of ardiis, FPX has seemingly finished its VALORANT lineup for 2022. The organization parted ways with Tobias “ShadoW” Flodström and Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko at the end of August following a lackluster participation at VCT EMEA Stage Three Challengers Playoffs and signed the Russian Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin in October.

FPX don’t have any events scheduled for the upcoming days. The roster currently consists of ANGE1, SUYGETSU, ardiis, Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, and head coach Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren.