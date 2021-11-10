Hazed leaves TSM, joins NRG’s VALORANT roster

After spending a year and a half on TSM’s VALORANT roster, James “hazed” Cobb has found a new home with NRG.

Hazed parted ways with TSM and signed with NRG ahead of the next season, the organizations announced today. NRG, who is currently ranked 12th in North America, has struggled to break into the top echelon in North America, but hazed might be the change needed for success.

Today we part ways with @hazedCS



You were with us from the start, through all our ups and downs. You were steadfast, an excellent teammate, and a pleasure to be around. You'll forever be part of the TSM family, and we wish you nothing but the best in your new path 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eVLDqABD1V — TSM FTX (@TSM) November 10, 2021

Hazed is a former CS:GO player that switched to VALORANT in early 2020 and landed on TSM as one of the original members of its VALORANT lineup. TSM dominated the early days of North American VALORANT, winning notable tournaments like the T1 x NSG Showdown, FaZe Invitational, and the Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series. They also made it to the grand finals of First Strike North America but were defeated by 100 Thieves.

TSM struggled in the VALORANT Champions Tour. They failed to qualify for Masters One and didn’t earn a spot in the first international VALORANT event, Masters Reykjavík. The team made it to the Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs but were eliminated by Rise in the lower bracket.

The new NRG roster is as follows:

Hazed

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Sam “s0m” Oh

Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor

Ian “tex” Botsch

