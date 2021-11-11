JcStani officially joins Kansas City Pioneers’ VALORANT roster

Noah “jcStani” Smith has officially been added to the Kansas City Pioneers VALORANT roster after a short trial period, the organization announced today.

In August, jcStani parted ways with Andbox, citing “creative differences” as the reason for his departure. He explained his departure was the best for everyone involved. His time with Andbox was brief since he was only on the roster for Stage Three of the VALORANT Champions Tour and left shortly after the team was defeated by TSM in the Challengers Two Open Qualifier.

Before competing with Andbox, jcStani played for Immortals and spent nearly a year with the organization. He discussed re-signing with the team but opted to explore options as a free agent. While his short stint with Andbox ultimately didn’t work out, jcStani has now found another home with Pioneers.

Shortly after leaving Andbox, jcStani joined Pioneers for a trial period. He competed with the team during the Knights Monthy Gauntlet: October tournament and helped the team finish in second place. The organization announced earlier today that jcStani is officially a part of its VALORANT roster as the team’s in-game leader.

Pioneers are ranked 30th in North America, according to VLR.gg, and are competing in the upcoming VALORANT Elite Showdown event. The team’s first match is against Team Basilisk today at 5pm CT.

The Pioneers roster features jcStani, Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi, Tristan “Critical” Trinacty, Brady “thief” dever (trial), and Jamal “jammyz” Bangash.

