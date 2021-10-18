SuperMassive Blaze’s pAura is looking for a new VALORANT team

SuperMassive Blaze’s Melih “pAura” Karaduran revealed today that he’s searching for a VALORANT team just three days after SMB were eliminated from the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

PAura is still contracted to SMB but is “looking for new options,” according to his announcement. He mentioned he prefers a sentinel role but is flexible and can serve as an IGL as needed. It’s unclear why pAura is looking for a new team, but he’s an excellent player with a great track record.

Hello all I'm still contracted to SMB but I am looking for new options



– Really motivated to play, grind and win

– Best role is Sentinel but I'm flexible (I can be IGL for TR teams)

– To contact you can DM me or @Jerome_Coupez or send an email at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/ekhR72saO2 — pAura (@pauravalorant) October 18, 2021

Before playing for SMB, pAura was a part of the Team Heretics VALORANT roster and helped the team win multiple events, including First Strike Europe. But Heretics were unable to maintain this success and pAura eventually departed in May.

PAura helped SMB dominate in VCT Stage Three, winning the Challengers One event and finishing in second place in the EMEA Challengers Playoffs. This excellent performance secured the team’s spot in Masters Berlin, but they were ultimately defeated in the group stage.

SMB had one final chance to make it to the Champions tournament later this year, but they were swiftly sent to the lower bracket by One Breath Gaming. They did get their revenge against One Breath Gaming but were eliminated by Futbolist in the second round.

SMB and pAura will have to watch the Champions event from the sidelines, but they’re already preparing for next season.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.