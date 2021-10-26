Envy parts ways with mummAy

Team Envy released Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo from its VALORANT roster today two months after he was moved to a reserve role.

In August, Envy signed Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker to its starting roster and moved mummAy to a reserve role. MummAy joined Envy in July 2020 and previously competed with the together we are terrific roster. During his time with Envy, he competed in several notable tournaments like First Strike, Pop Flash, and the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship.

Today bid farewell to one of the members of our first VALORANT roster, @mummAy.



From Wall Street to clicking heads, thank you for your time with us, and we wish you the best of luck in your next journey! pic.twitter.com/j89T0txNXv — ENVY (@Envy) October 26, 2021

MummAy was also on the team throughout all three stages of the VALORANT Champions Tour. Envy consistently qualified for significant events like Masters One and the Stage Two: Challengers Finals but could never secure a grand final win. Just before their match against TSM in the Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs, Envy replaced mummAy with yay.

But mummAy did not spend a lot of time on the sidelines. He is currently trialing with Andbox and competed with the team during the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship Open Qualifiers. The team was most recently defeated by Evil Geniuses in round 16 of the second open qualifier playoffs.

It is unclear if mummAy will become an official part of the Andbox roster or if he will find a new home during the VALORANT offseason. He wished his former teammates the best on Twitter and said he will “be back very soon.” Envy will compete in the VALORANT Champions event in December.

