All characters in The First Descendant and how to unlock them

There are many Descendants available in The First Descendant as playable characters, but unlocking them all takes some time—though we’ve got all the info you need to make your task easier.

When you start The First Descendant, you are given a choice of three Descendants, with all the other Descendants and the two you don’t select available to unlock via crafting and purchase.

The First Descendant has a wide variety of currencies and materials, however, so it can be a confusing process. To make it simple, we’ve got a definitive guide on all of the Descendants and how to get them below.

All Descendants in The First Descendant and prices

The First Descendant has plenty of characters available to purchase and unlock, including three as your starting Descendant. Don’t worry, the two you don’t choose are available later.

Characters in The First Descendant can be unlocked for free by using Research and gathering the required crafting materials, though this can take some time. If you want access to a Descendant immediately, you can purchase them through the Shop tab in the main menu.

Name Caliber Cost Crafting Requirements Ajax 300 1x Ajax Enhanced Cells

1x Ajax Stabilizer

1x Ajax Spiral Catalyst

1x Ajax Code

400,000 Gold Blair 300 1x Blair Enhanced Cells

1x Blair Stabilizer

1x Blair Spiral Catalyst

1x Blair Code

400,000 Gold Bunny 300 1x Bunny Enhanced Cells

1x Bunny Stabilizer

1x Bunny Spiral Catalyst

1x Bunny Code

400,000 Gold Enzo 600 1x Enzo Enhanced Cells

1x Enzo Stabilizer

1x Enzo Spiral Catalyst

1x Enzo Code

400,000 Gold Esiemo 900 1x Esiemo Enhanced Cells

1x Esiemo Stabilizer

1x Esiemo Spiral Catalyst

1x Esiemo Code

400,000 Gold Freyna 300 1x Freyna Enhanced Cells

1x Freyna Stabilizer

1x Freyna Spiral Catalyst

1x Freyna Code

400,000 Gold Gley 600 1x Gley Enhanced Cells

1x Gley Stabilizer

1x Gley Spiral Catalyst

1x Gley Code

400,000 Gold Jayber 600 1x Jayber Enhanced Cells

1x Jayber Stabilizer

1x Jayber Spiral Catalyst

1x Jayber Code

400,000 Gold Kyle 900 1x Kyle Enhanced Cells

1x Kyle Stabilizer

1x Kyle Spiral Catalyst

1x Kyle Code

400,000 Gold Lepic 300 1x Lepic Enhanced Cells

1x Lepic Stabilizer

1x Lepic Spiral Catalyst

1x Lepic Code

400,000 Gold Sharen 300 1x Sharen Enhanced Cells

1x Sharen Stabilizer

1x Sharen Spiral Catalyst

1x Sharen Code

400,000 Gold Valby 600 1x Valby Enhanced Cells

1x Valby Stabilizer

1x Valby Spiral Catalyst

1x Valby Code

400,000 Gold Viessa 300 1x Viessa Enhanced Cells

1x Viessa Stabilizer

1x Viessa Spiral Catalyst

1x Viessa Code

400,000 Gold Yujin 900 1x Yujin Enhanced Cells

1x Yujin Stabilizer

1x Yujin Spiral Catalyst

1x Yujin Code

400,000 Gold

All Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant and prices

Ultimate Descendants are significantly more powerful than their normal counterparts, but their strength comes alongside a higher cost if you use premium currency and harder-to-obtain crafting materials if you go down the free route.

We’ve got all the details you need on every Ultimate Descendant below.

Name Caliber Cost Crafting Requirement Ultimate Ajax 3,000 – Ultimate Ajax Bundle

5,000 – Premium Ultimate Ajax Bundle 1x Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells

1x Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer

1x Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst

1x Ultimate Ajax Code

900,000 Gold Ultimate Bunny 3,000 – Ultimate Bunny Bundle

5,000 – Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle 1x Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells

1x Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer

1x Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst

1x Ultimate Bunny Code

900,000 Gold Ultimate Gley 3,000 – Ultimate Gley Bundle

5,000 – Premium Ultimate Gley Bundle 1x Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells

1x Ultimate Gley Stabilizer

1x Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst

1x Ultimate Gley Code

900,000 Gold Ultimate Lepic 3,000 – Ultimate Lepic Bundle

5,000 – Premium Ultimate Lepic Bundle 1x Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells

1x Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer

1x Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst

1x Ultimate Lepic Code

900,000 Gold Ultimate Viessa 3,000 – Ultimate Viessa Bundle

5,000 – Premium Ultimate Viessa Bundle 1x Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells

1x Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer

1x Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst

1x Ultimate Viessa Code

900,000 Gold

