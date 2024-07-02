All characters in The First Descendant and how to unlock them

There are many Descendants available in The First Descendant as playable characters, but unlocking them all takes some time—though we’ve got all the info you need to make your task easier.
When you start The First Descendant, you are given a choice of three Descendants, with all the other Descendants and the two you don’t select available to unlock via crafting and purchase.
The First Descendant has a wide variety of currencies and materials, however, so it can be a confusing process. To make it simple, we’ve got a definitive guide on all of the Descendants and how to get them below.
All Descendants in The First Descendant and prices
The First Descendant has plenty of characters available to purchase and unlock, including three as your starting Descendant. Don’t worry, the two you don’t choose are available later.
Characters in The First Descendant can be unlocked for free by using Research and gathering the required crafting materials, though this can take some time. If you want access to a Descendant immediately, you can purchase them through the Shop tab in the main menu.
|Name
|Caliber Cost
|Crafting Requirements
|Ajax
|300
|1x Ajax Enhanced Cells
1x Ajax Stabilizer
1x Ajax Spiral Catalyst
1x Ajax Code
400,000 Gold
|Blair
|300
|1x Blair Enhanced Cells
1x Blair Stabilizer
1x Blair Spiral Catalyst
1x Blair Code
400,000 Gold
|Bunny
|300
|1x Bunny Enhanced Cells
1x Bunny Stabilizer
1x Bunny Spiral Catalyst
1x Bunny Code
400,000 Gold
|Enzo
|600
|1x Enzo Enhanced Cells
1x Enzo Stabilizer
1x Enzo Spiral Catalyst
1x Enzo Code
400,000 Gold
|Esiemo
|900
|1x Esiemo Enhanced Cells
1x Esiemo Stabilizer
1x Esiemo Spiral Catalyst
1x Esiemo Code
400,000 Gold
|Freyna
|300
|1x Freyna Enhanced Cells
1x Freyna Stabilizer
1x Freyna Spiral Catalyst
1x Freyna Code
400,000 Gold
|Gley
|600
|1x Gley Enhanced Cells
1x Gley Stabilizer
1x Gley Spiral Catalyst
1x Gley Code
400,000 Gold
|Jayber
|600
|1x Jayber Enhanced Cells
1x Jayber Stabilizer
1x Jayber Spiral Catalyst
1x Jayber Code
400,000 Gold
|Kyle
|900
|1x Kyle Enhanced Cells
1x Kyle Stabilizer
1x Kyle Spiral Catalyst
1x Kyle Code
400,000 Gold
|Lepic
|300
|1x Lepic Enhanced Cells
1x Lepic Stabilizer
1x Lepic Spiral Catalyst
1x Lepic Code
400,000 Gold
|Sharen
|300
|1x Sharen Enhanced Cells
1x Sharen Stabilizer
1x Sharen Spiral Catalyst
1x Sharen Code
400,000 Gold
|Valby
|600
|1x Valby Enhanced Cells
1x Valby Stabilizer
1x Valby Spiral Catalyst
1x Valby Code
400,000 Gold
|Viessa
|300
|1x Viessa Enhanced Cells
1x Viessa Stabilizer
1x Viessa Spiral Catalyst
1x Viessa Code
400,000 Gold
|Yujin
|900
|1x Yujin Enhanced Cells
1x Yujin Stabilizer
1x Yujin Spiral Catalyst
1x Yujin Code
400,000 Gold
All Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant and prices
Ultimate Descendants are significantly more powerful than their normal counterparts, but their strength comes alongside a higher cost if you use premium currency and harder-to-obtain crafting materials if you go down the free route.
We’ve got all the details you need on every Ultimate Descendant below.
|Name
|Caliber Cost
|Crafting Requirement
|Ultimate Ajax
|3,000 – Ultimate Ajax Bundle
5,000 – Premium Ultimate Ajax Bundle
|1x Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells
1x Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer
1x Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst
1x Ultimate Ajax Code
900,000 Gold
|Ultimate Bunny
|3,000 – Ultimate Bunny Bundle
5,000 – Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle
|1x Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells
1x Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer
1x Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst
1x Ultimate Bunny Code
900,000 Gold
|Ultimate Gley
|3,000 – Ultimate Gley Bundle
5,000 – Premium Ultimate Gley Bundle
|1x Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells
1x Ultimate Gley Stabilizer
1x Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst
1x Ultimate Gley Code
900,000 Gold
|Ultimate Lepic
|3,000 – Ultimate Lepic Bundle
5,000 – Premium Ultimate Lepic Bundle
|1x Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells
1x Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer
1x Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst
1x Ultimate Lepic Code
900,000 Gold
|Ultimate Viessa
|3,000 – Ultimate Viessa Bundle
5,000 – Premium Ultimate Viessa Bundle
|1x Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells
1x Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer
1x Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst
1x Ultimate Viessa Code
900,000 Gold