When you first start playing The First Descendant, you must choose one of three starter Descendants. If you’re wondering which one you should choose and if you can change your mind later, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the best starting character in The First Descendant.

All starting characters in The First Descendant

Can we pick Bunny? No? Image via Nexon

Here are the three starting characters in The First Descendant:

Ajax

Ajax is the tanky starting character. He has increased health and uses shields to block and return incoming fire. Ajax is very similar to the Titan from Destiny 2. If you like diving headfirst into battle and protecting your teammates, this is the Descendant for you.

Lepic

Lepic reminds us of Soldier 76 from Overwatch 2. He’s an all-around well-balanced character who focuses on dealing the most damage. He can temporarily increase his damage output and can throw grenades. If you just want to shoot things and enjoy watching damage numbers go up, Lepic is the Descendant for you.

Viessa

Viessa is a support character. She uses her Ice abilities to stun and damage enemies. While physically weaker than the other two characters, she can be a valuable ally and a devastating force on the battlefield. If you like to play the game by your own rules, Viessa is the Descendant for you.

The best starting character in The First Descendant

Lepic wins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can’t make up your mind about which character to play, we suggest Lepic. No matter who you play as in The First Descendant, you will need to shoot enemies and do damage, and that’s something Lepic does really well.

Even if you pick Lepic and decide you don’t like him, you can build or buy a new Descendant. Yes, it’s that simple, and it’s one of the main attractions of games like The First Descendant.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy