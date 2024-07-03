The First Descendant roadmap – All upcoming Descendants, episodes, and more

Free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant has enjoyed a successful launch, but it’s merely a drop in the water for developer Nexon, which has teased what is to come in the months ahead with a full roadmap.

Recommended Videos

Soon after launching on July 2, Nexon shared The First Descendant‘s full roadmap for the remainder of 2024 and highlighted everything players can look forward to—and we’ve got a full breakdown below.

The First Descendant roadmap

Lots to come. Image via @TFDAlert on X

Players don’t have to wait long for the first major content update in The First Descendant because the roadmap revealed new additions to the game will be added in early August, including a new Descendant, a new Ultimate Descendant, and more.

Luna and Ultimate Valby are slated to arrive in early August alongside a new Colossus, Gluttony, and a yet-to-be-revealed new Ultimate weapon and skins—so we can expect more details in the weeks ahead.

The next major content update after that will come in season one, due to begin in late August. This will drop just weeks after the first major update and brings a season one episode, season progression, Field Completion, new Weapons, and new skins.

On top of that, players will be able to enjoy a new Descendant and Descendant story, a new Ultimate Descendant, a new Colossus, and a new Dungeon. Information in season one is limited for now, but further news is expected in due course.

Finally, season two is set to start in early December. Like the first season, a new season episode, weapons, dungeons, Descendants, and Ultimate Descendants is coming.

On top of that, a new Utility Companion will be launched alongside a Mega Dungeon, adding to the end-game content, and there could be further surprises in store..

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy