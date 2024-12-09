All 8 Void Vessel Forgotten Record locations in The First Descendant

Forgotten Records is a step of the main season two quest in The First Descendant. After you explore the Void Vessel for the first time and collect nine records, HQ sends you back to collect more records and clues about Aisha.

Recommended Videos

Some of these records can be difficult to find or may not be marked on your screen, so here are all eight Void Vessel forgotten record Locations in The First Descendant.

All Record Locations in Forgotten Records quest in The First Descendant

First record

The beginning of the horror story. Screenshot by Dot Esports The map of the place sure is confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you clear the first combat room, follow the path and jump over the void into the half-destroyed hallway. The record is right in front of you near the wall.

Second record

Only a few steps away from the first one. Screenshot by Dot Esports The pathway behind the door is closed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second record is right after the first one. Go to the resupply station and look for the record on the right side next to the wall.

Third record

Follow the green light. Screenshot by Dot Esports This path differs from your previous explorations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third record is after the room where you have to destroy two Vulgus Drone Stations. Destroy them, clear all the enemies, then follow the path on the left to find the record next to a blood puddle with human and dog footprints.

Fourth record

The barrel-looking constructs have chests inside them. Screenshot by Dot Esports Exploring something new every time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going until you enter a giant open room with moving platforms and shielded pods. On the edge, there’s another record for you to collect.

Fifth record

The next block may have a beacon for you to activate. Screenshot by Dot Esports The top-right corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you cross the open room and go through the corridor, there’s another record right before you jump over the Void to the next platform.

Sixth record

Wide open. Screenshot by Dot Esports To the right is the room with a giant screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sixth record is next to the upcoming resupply beacon. It’s right in the middle of the hallway that leads to the screen room, so you shouldn’t miss it.

Seventh record

Might be hard to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’re almost done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep exploring the Void Vessel until you reach the swinging lasers. After the lasers, there’s a beacon down the hallway and the record to the left, next to a wall.

Eighth record

The final stretch. Screenshot by Dot Esports And you’re done! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the mission marker forward. After a small open section of the hallway, there’s the final record for the Forgotten Records quest step. Finish the mission and then head back to Albion to talk to the H.O.U.N.D members and continue the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy