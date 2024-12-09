Forgot password
Bunny, Ajax, and Viessa on the Void Vessel ship
Image via Nexon
Category:
The First Descendant

All 8 Void Vessel Forgotten Record locations in The First Descendant

Every record and maps of their locations for you to easily find them.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 01:21 pm

Forgotten Records is a step of the main season two quest in The First Descendant. After you explore the Void Vessel for the first time and collect nine records, HQ sends you back to collect more records and clues about Aisha.

Recommended Videos

Some of these records can be difficult to find or may not be marked on your screen, so here are all eight Void Vessel forgotten record Locations in The First Descendant.

All Record Locations in Forgotten Records quest in The First Descendant

First record

After you clear the first combat room, follow the path and jump over the void into the half-destroyed hallway. The record is right in front of you near the wall.

Second record

The second record is right after the first one. Go to the resupply station and look for the record on the right side next to the wall.

Third record

The third record is after the room where you have to destroy two Vulgus Drone Stations. Destroy them, clear all the enemies, then follow the path on the left to find the record next to a blood puddle with human and dog footprints.

Fourth record

Keep going until you enter a giant open room with moving platforms and shielded pods. On the edge, there’s another record for you to collect.

Fifth record

After you cross the open room and go through the corridor, there’s another record right before you jump over the Void to the next platform.

Sixth record

The sixth record is next to the upcoming resupply beacon. It’s right in the middle of the hallway that leads to the screen room, so you shouldn’t miss it.

Seventh record

Keep exploring the Void Vessel until you reach the swinging lasers. After the lasers, there’s a beacon down the hallway and the record to the left, next to a wall.

Eighth record

Follow the mission marker forward. After a small open section of the hallway, there’s the final record for the Forgotten Records quest step. Finish the mission and then head back to Albion to talk to the H.O.U.N.D members and continue the quest.

