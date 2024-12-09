All 8 Void Vessel Forgotten Record locations in The First Descendant

Forgotten Records is a step of the main season two quest in The First Descendant. After you explore the Void Vessel for the first time and collect nine records, HQ sends you back to collect more records and clues about Aisha.
Some of these records can be difficult to find or may not be marked on your screen, so here are all eight Void Vessel forgotten record Locations in The First Descendant.
All Record Locations in Forgotten Records quest in The First Descendant
First record
After you clear the first combat room, follow the path and jump over the void into the half-destroyed hallway. The record is right in front of you near the wall.
Second record
The second record is right after the first one. Go to the resupply station and look for the record on the right side next to the wall.
Third record
The third record is after the room where you have to destroy two Vulgus Drone Stations. Destroy them, clear all the enemies, then follow the path on the left to find the record next to a blood puddle with human and dog footprints.
Fourth record
Keep going until you enter a giant open room with moving platforms and shielded pods. On the edge, there’s another record for you to collect.
Fifth record
After you cross the open room and go through the corridor, there’s another record right before you jump over the Void to the next platform.
Sixth record
The sixth record is next to the upcoming resupply beacon. It’s right in the middle of the hallway that leads to the screen room, so you shouldn’t miss it.
Seventh record
Keep exploring the Void Vessel until you reach the swinging lasers. After the lasers, there’s a beacon down the hallway and the record to the left, next to a wall.
Eighth record
Follow the mission marker forward. After a small open section of the hallway, there’s the final record for the Forgotten Records quest step. Finish the mission and then head back to Albion to talk to the H.O.U.N.D members and continue the quest.
Published: Dec 9, 2024 01:21 pm