Ultimate Viessa posing
The First Descendant

How to unlock Ultimate Viessa in The First Descendant

It’s going to take a while.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 07:57 am

If you’ve made it to the Hard content, you’re ready to start unlocking Ultimate Descendants. While most Ultimate Descendants are grindier to unlock than regular ones, Ultimate Viessa is one of the hardest.

Here’s how to unlock Ultimate Viessa in The First Descendant.

How to get Ultimate Viessa unlock in The First Descendant

Ultimate Viessa crafting materials
A lot of hard to get materials here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Ultimate Viessa in The First Descendant, you need the following items:

  • Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells
  • Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer
  • Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst
  • Ultimate Viessa Code

Here’s how to get all the materials needed to research these items. We recommend using Sharen because of her stealth ability, which gives you a chance to obtain twice as many Amorphous Material Patters per run.

Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells

  • 656 Flectoritef – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in White-night Gulch.
  • 682 Hellion – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in Fortress.
  • 76 Insulated Metallic Foil – Loot from monsters during Magister Lab and Slumber Valley missions in Kingston.
  • Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint – Get Amorphous Material Pattern 56 from running Magister Lab on Hard, and then open it by fighting Executioner Void Intercept battle on Hard. There’s only a six percent chance for it to drop, so use a Shape Stabilizer.

Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer

Void Fusion Reactor in The First Descendant
The bosses are trivial, the RNG is the real challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • 538 Compound Coating Material – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in Echo Swamp.
  • 1,123 Monomolecular Extractor – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in Agna Desert.
  • 79 Artificial Biometal – Obtained by looting monsters in almost any mission in Sterile Land (on Normal).
  • Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material Pattern 91 by doing Storage: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in Agna Desert on Hard. Open the Amorphous Material by completing the Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert The Storage on Hard. There’s a 10 percent chance for the Blueprint to drop so use a Shape Stablizier if you have one.

Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst

  • 1,285 Superfluid – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in Sterile Land.
  • 1,039 Shape Memory Alloy – Loot Resource and Munition boxes in Hagios.
  • 59 Organic Biogel – Loot from monsters on Kingdon Communication Repeater, Vulgus Field Generator, and Kingston Surveillance Radar missions in Kingston (Normal mode).
  • Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint – Farm Amorphous Material 118 from Frozen Valley: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Hard and then to Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor Fortress Frozen Valley (also on Hard) to open the Amorphous Material and get the Blueprint. There is only a six percent chance drop rate, so use a Shape Stabilizer to improve your odds.

Ultimate Viessa Code

To get the Code farm Amorphous Material Patter 75 by doing Moonlight Lake: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in Vespers on Hard. Once you get the Amorphous Material, open it by completing the Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Vespers Moonlight Lake. There’s only a 10 percent chance to receive the code, so use a Shape Stabilizer

Author
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.