How to get and use Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant

As much as we like playing The First Descendant, some of the game’s features seem like they only exist to frustrate you and hopefully get you to spend money so you can finally make some progress. This is where Shape Stabilizers fall in.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant.

What are Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant?

Used to improve your chances of getting better loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you are likely aware, one of the main features in The First Descendant is building items, weapons, and other Descendants. Some things are really easy to make, such as Bunny. Others, not so much.

You have to get a lucky drop from a Void Intercept mission to build certain things. When you finish one of these missions, you choose between several Amorphous Material Patterns. This is essentially picking which gacha you want to pull from. Some items have a high drop rate, while others have a drop chance of only two or three percent.

You aren’t guaranteed to get the item even with a Shape Stabilizer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where Shape Stabilizers come in. With a Shape Stabilizer, you can improve your chances of getting one of the rarer items. Note that we said “improve,” not “guarantee.” You don’t have a 100 percent chance, even with a Shape Stabilizer.

How to get Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant

Get them from Duty missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oh, you’re going to love this (that was sarcasm, by the way).

To get Shape Stabilizers in The First Descendant, you need to play zone missions and hope you get them as a reward. The chances of getting Shape Stabilizer as a reward from a mission are around two percent. You can get it from Outpost missions and Duty missions.

So, let us break everything down for you. To improve your chances of getting rare materials for building Ultimate Weapons and new Descendants, you need to get Shape Stabilizers, which also have a drop chance as much as the materials you are trying to get in the first place. You are grinding for parts, so you can improve your chances of grinding for parts. Meanwhile, you can just buy the things you are trying to build for a pretty penny.

We sincerely hope this gets updated so you aren’t required to grind for Shape Stabilizers, at least.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy