How to beat Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

Void Intercept Battles are a core part of The First Descendant, and each boss requires a tailored strategy. Stunning Beauty is one of the earlier bosses you have to fight in The First Descendant, and here’s everything you need to know to beat it.

Recommended Videos

How to defeat Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

Every destroyed weak point stuns the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stunning Beauty is a level 22 Void Intercept Battle and is the first boss that might challenge you in The First Descendant. When fighting the boss, focus on damaging its weak points located on the following body parts:

Shoulders

Core

Sides of the head

Ankles

The boss has a variety of attacks that aren’t too hard to dodge. Around halfway through the battle, Stunning Beauty becomes immune and pulls out its eye. The eye marks anyone in its field of view and deals damage, so take cover behind structures and shoot it until this state is over.

Best loadout to fight Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

Everything you need to know about the target. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stunning Beauty is a low-level boss, so you don’t need much to defeat it. Ensure you bring the highest DPS weapons and that both weapons and the Descendant have as many Modules as possible. You might be able to increase the Module capacity if you have a Mastery rank up available.

The Stunning Beauty has weak resistance to the Toxic attribute, so Freyna could do better than other Descendants in this fight. If you notice you’re taking a lot of damage, you can also put on Modules that provide Electric resistance.

Stunning Beauty boss rewards in The First Descendant

Much like other Void Intercept Battles in The First Descendant, Stunning Beauty is a source of multiple research materials and blueprints for you to hunt down.

Here are the Amorphous Materials linked to the Stunning Beauty:

Amorphous Material Pattern: 009

Amorphous Material Pattern: 010

Amorphous Material Pattern: 011

Amorphous Material Pattern: 012

There are a bunch of items you can get from these materials. But the main ones you might be gunning for if you’re trying to unlock new Descendants are the Valby Spiral Catalyst, Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells, Lepic Spiral Catalyst, Exnso Spiral Catalyst, Lepic Enhacned Cells, and Gley Enhanced Cells.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy