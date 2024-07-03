Image Credit: Bethesda
Freyna looking over her shoulder in The First Descendant.
Image via Nexon Games
The First Descendant

How to unlock Freyna in The First Descendant

A long list ahead.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 07:08 am

The First Descendant has plenty of Descendants to choose from as a playable character, but the process of unlocking each can be confusing. If you want to add Freyna to your roster, we’ve got the details you need.

Freyna is one of the earliest Descendants you can unlock in The First Descendant, excluding the starter trio and Bunny, but it will take a considerable amount of game time to add her to your ranks—unless you’re willing to splash the cash.

Whether you’re going to fork out for Freyna or are planning to grind away on the crafting approach, our definitive guide has everything you need to know.

How to get Freyna in The First Descendant

Freyna shown in the shop in The First Descendant.
Costly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re happy to spend money on unlocking Freyna in The First Descendant, she can be purchased from the store for 300 Caliber—and going down this route instantly unlocks Freyna as a playable character.

As Caliber in The First Descendant can only be purchased in bundles, the smallest of which is 250, unlocking Freyna required buying the bundle of 500 Caliber, with a 20-Caliber bonus, for $9.99.

You don’t need to splash out for Freyna, however, as she and all other Descendants can be crafted in-game, though it’s much more time-consuming.

How to craft Freyna in The First Descendant

The materials required to craft Freyna in The First Descendant are found in the Sterile Land and Vespers. At a certain point in your progression, you unlock a Sub Quest to obtain the Research Materials for Freyna, making it easier to track.

Four different materials are required to craft Freyna, which are available as rewards for completing specific missions. The first is in the Sterile Land, but the remaining three are in Vesper, so continue with the main story quests until you unlock this area.

We’ve marked the locations in Vesper on the map in the gallery below (and listed each material, too).

  • Freyna Enhanced Cells – The Shelter, Vesper
  • Freyna Stabilizer – Ruins Path, Vesper
  • Freyna Spiral Catalyst – Ruins Underground, Vesper
  • Freyna Code – Void Fusion Reactor, Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

With all the required materials, head to Anais in Albion to begin the Research. You won’t be able to start playing as Freyna immediately, however, as the Research takes 16 hours to complete—but this time will pass even if you’re offline.

Once 16 hours have passed, return to Anais, click on the Freyna and Research Complete to claim your reward. Congratulations, you now have Freyna as a playable Descendant.

Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
