How to unlock Freyna in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has plenty of Descendants to choose from as a playable character, but the process of unlocking each can be confusing. If you want to add Freyna to your roster, we’ve got the details you need.

Freyna is one of the earliest Descendants you can unlock in The First Descendant, excluding the starter trio and Bunny, but it will take a considerable amount of game time to add her to your ranks—unless you’re willing to splash the cash.

Whether you’re going to fork out for Freyna or are planning to grind away on the crafting approach, our definitive guide has everything you need to know.

How to get Freyna in The First Descendant

Costly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re happy to spend money on unlocking Freyna in The First Descendant, she can be purchased from the store for 300 Caliber—and going down this route instantly unlocks Freyna as a playable character.

As Caliber in The First Descendant can only be purchased in bundles, the smallest of which is 250, unlocking Freyna required buying the bundle of 500 Caliber, with a 20-Caliber bonus, for $9.99.

You don’t need to splash out for Freyna, however, as she and all other Descendants can be crafted in-game, though it’s much more time-consuming.

How to craft Freyna in The First Descendant

The materials required to craft Freyna in The First Descendant are found in the Sterile Land and Vespers. At a certain point in your progression, you unlock a Sub Quest to obtain the Research Materials for Freyna, making it easier to track.

Four different materials are required to craft Freyna, which are available as rewards for completing specific missions. The first is in the Sterile Land, but the remaining three are in Vesper, so continue with the main story quests until you unlock this area.

We’ve marked the locations in Vesper on the map in the gallery below (and listed each material, too).

Two spots to hit. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hefty challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports First stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Freyna Enhanced Cells – The Shelter, Vesper

Freyna Stabilizer – Ruins Path, Vesper

Freyna Spiral Catalyst – Ruins Underground, Vesper

Freyna Code – Void Fusion Reactor, Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

With all the required materials, head to Anais in Albion to begin the Research. You won’t be able to start playing as Freyna immediately, however, as the Research takes 16 hours to complete—but this time will pass even if you’re offline.

Once 16 hours have passed, return to Anais, click on the Freyna and Research Complete to claim your reward. Congratulations, you now have Freyna as a playable Descendant.

