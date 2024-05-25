How to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant

Even though you can’t pick Bunny when you start, you can still unlock her relatively fast in The First Descendant. Here’s everything you need to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant.
Before you unlock Bunny in The First Descendant
Before you unlock Bunny in The First Descendant, you need to finish the Kingston area. It’s made of three zones (each with three missions) and two dungeons (Operations). After you finish all that, you need to do an Intercept mission (a boss battle) to get the final item. Once all that’s out of the way, you will have everything you need to unlock Bunny. I know it sounds like a lot, but you can get all of these done in as little as one hour.
Bunny is something of a Tutorial Descendant, meant to be the very first one you unlock, similar to the Rhyno in Warframe.
Bunny: How to unlock in The First Descendant
To unlock Bunny, you need the following items:
|Item
|How to obtain
|Bunny Enhanced Cells
|Clear Fallen Theater area in Kingston
|Bunny Stabilizer
|Finish the Infiltrate the Magister Lab Operation dungeon in Kingston
|Bunny Spiral Catalyst
|Clear the Grand Square area in Kingston
|Bunny Code
|Defeat a GraveWalker on Normal difficulty (Intercept mission)
|400,000 Gold
|Obtained naturally by playing the game
Essentially, finish all missions and both dungeons in Kingston, and when you return to Albion, destroy the GraveWalker once. After that, visit Anais (in the west area of Albion in a round research room) to unlock Bunny.
Initiate the research process and wait one minute for Bunny to “cook.” After one minute, claim Bunny, and you will able to play as her — simple as that. Good luck, and have fun zipping around in your new bunny suit.