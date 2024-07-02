The First Descendant – All character classes, listed

Ajax Non-Attribute Tank Ajax leads the time with a barrier that protects allies and deflects enemy attacks Event Horizon: The ability to store Void Energy during battle.



Expulsion: Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back (if enhanced, knockback range and Max Shield are increased).



Hypercube: Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF (if enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier).



Orbit Barrier: Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF (if enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier).



Void Walk: Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them (if enhanced, Max Shield increases for a certain period of time).

Blair Fire DoT Dealer Blair manipulates fire to deal continuous damage and recover energy Pitmaster: Critical Hit Damage increases when attacking enemies in the Burn state. Critical Hit Chance increases depending on the number of Stoves on the battlefield.



Blaze up: Spurts flame to deal damage to nearby enemies and creates Stove. Stove inflicts constant damage and Burn effect to nearby enemies.



Extinguish: Retrieves Stoves in the battlefield and restores Mana. Retrieving Stoves increases DEF for a short period of time.



Burn Taste: Spurts flames forward. Enemies near the flames’ arrival point are inflicted with constant damage and Burn effect.



Deadly Cuisine: Throws a large fireball forward. Large fireball splits into small fireballs causing extra explosion. Explosion damage inflicts Burn effect and creates Stove on the ground. Stove deals constant damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Burn effect

Bunny Electric Nuker Accumulates energy by running allowing her inflict damage after a double jump and use other abilities Rabbit Foot: Charges electricity by moving around. Landing on the ground after double jump inflicts damage to nearby enemies.



Thrill Bomb: Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect.



Light Speeding: Increases sprint speed and the amount of Electricity obtained.



Lightning Emission: Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect.



Maximum Power: Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.



Freyna

Toxic DoT Dealer

Freyna manipulates Venom to deal continuous damage and trap enemies in toxins Contagion Links: Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna’s skill.



Toxic Trauma: Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies.



Defense Mechanism: Significantly increases DEF. There is a chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack.



Decomposed Poison: Throws poison to create a Poison Swamp. Enemies entering the Poison Swamp are inflicted with constant damage and Poisoned Footprints state. When enemies in Poisoned Footprints state walk around, they create footprints that poison other enemies.



Venomous Baptism: Switches gun to Dead Room. Enemies hit by Dead Room are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.

Gley Non-Attribute Utility Dealer Gley becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. She doesn’t have a shield but can create spheres to recover HP. Thirst: Defeated enemies drop Life Sphere. Obtaining Life Sphere restores HP and adds a stack of Power of Life.



Frenzied: Consumes HP to enter Berserk mode. In Berserk mode, long distance weapon’s ATK and Penetration increase.



Life Siphon: Deals damage to nearby enemies and restores HP. In Berserk mode, damage increases; in Normal mode, damage inflicted by enemies decreases for a certain period of time.



Increased Sensory: Creates an area with a special effect. In Berserk mode, bullets are not consumed within the area; in Normal mode, HP is restored within the area.



Massacre: Switches gun to Nosferatu. In Berserk mode, skill damage increases; in Normal mode, attacked enemies are stunned.

Jayber Non-Attribute Utility Dealer Jayber summons turrets for assault and recovery that can be enhanced Turret Sync: ATK increases when the assault turret and medical turret are both summoned.



Assault Turret: Summons an assault turret to attack the enemy. If enhanced, it launches attacks into nearby area.



Medical Turret: Summons a medical turret to heal allies and distract enemies. If enhanced, it restores Mana.



Multi-Purpose Gun: Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, the turret enters an enhanced state.



Reactivate: Recalls all summoned turrets and inflicts powerful damage to nearby enemies. After using Total Recall, you enter Overhaul state, where turrets are summoned in their enhanced states.

Kyle Non-Attribute Bruiser Kyle creates a barrier that pushes enemies back and serves as a strong shield for his teammates. Experienced Technician: Obtains Magnetic Force with his Skills. When his Shield is broken, he recovers Shield and Magnetic Force.



Repulsion Dash: Charges towards the enemy, dealing damage.



Magnetic Bulwark: Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks.



Magnetism Spurt: When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him.



Superconductivity Thrusters: Allows him to fly. When landing, deals damage in an area around his landing zone.

Lepic Fire DPS Lepic clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenades Close Call: There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.



Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy (Extra Burns when Overclock is active).



Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.



Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.



Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage (Extra Burns when Overclock is active).

Sharen Electric Close-Range Dealer

Sharen is a melee damage dealer who uses camouflage to close gaps and ambush enemies Assassinator: Damage increases when attacking enemy that is not attacking Sharen. Killing enemies with a skill in Ambush state resets cooldown for Active Camouflage.



Cutoff Beam: Attacks enemy with electric blade to deal damage and inflict them with Electrocute effect.



Active Camouflage: Hides from enemies. When attacking or using skills, Active Camouflage state ends immediately, regardless of time remaining. When Active Camouflage state ends, Sharen enters Ambush mode, increasing damage of the next attack.



Impact Rounds: Launches built-in explosives forward from the arm to stun enemies.



Flash Shortsword: Targets enemies within aiming range, and throws multiple knives to attack them. Knives explode to inflict enemies with damage and Electrocute effect.

Valby Non-Attribute

Constant DPS Valby is a continuous damage dealer who can freely move around using the Liquefied state Water Intake: When using skills while standing on water, she consumes less Mana.



Bubble Bullet: Bounces a Bubble Bullet forward to create a small puddle where the Bubble Bullet impacts and where she stands. Enemies in the small puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.



Plop Plop: Creates a large puddle where she is standing, then dives in. Vallby then pops out at a selected location in the large puddle. Enemies in the large puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.



Laundry: Valby becomes Liquefied. While Liquefied, she cannot take her feet off of the ground or use skills, but she can move through enemies and her Movement Speed and DEF increase. When moving while Liquefied, she creates a path of water that deals continuous damage to enemies and inflicts Laundry.



Laundry Bomb: Changes the equipped weapon to the Laundry Bomb Launcher. When the Launcher is fired, a Laundry Bomb is created, pulling in enemies inflicted with Laundry and dealing continuous damage.





Viessa Chill Debuffer Viessa can freeze enemies in place and deal damage as she weaves her way between them Ice Sphere: Condenses moisture in the atmosphere around the nucleus circling around the body, lowering the temperature



Frost Shards: Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage in the area around enemies and inflicting Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages when hit / Increases by 1 stage if hit by the exploding area).



Frost Road: Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages).



Cold Snap: Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area).



Ice Wave: Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages).

Esiemo Fire Burst DPS Esiemo attaches bombs to enemies and detonates them to deal damage Adventitious Habit: Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted.



Time Bomb: Launches a Sticky Bomb forward. The Sticky Bomb attaches to an enemy or terrain feature on contact.



Blast: Instantly detonates attached bombs. Bomb damage increases with the number of attached bombs.



Guided Landmine: Places a Guided Landmine at current location. Once placed, the Guided Landmine will fly to an enemy within its detection range and attach to it.



Arche Explosion: Starts moving forward fast. On collision with an enemy while charging, inflicts Knockback. When the movement ends, deals damage to nearby enemies and removes buffs from them. After the skill ends, Esiemo enters Madness state.

Enzo Non-Attribute Support Enzo supplies ammunition to his teammates and launches long-range drone attacks Shoot Support: Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This efficiency of this effect increases marginally with the number of Enzos in the squad. Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens.



Start Supply: Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Supplies bullets to allies that approach the Device. The Bullet Supplying Device can be used once by each ally, and disappears when everyone has used it or its duration ends.



Explosive Drone: Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage.



Enhance Combat Suit: Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo’s Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect.



Perfect Support: Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination.