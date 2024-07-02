Image Credit: Bethesda
character in the first descendant
Image via Nexon
The First Descendant – All character classes, listed

A class looter shooter.
Andrew Highton
  and 
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 08:30 am

The First Descendant gives you a lot of choices in how you can approach combat with various classes to suit your playstyle, so let’s run through them and see what options you have to make.

Recommended Videos

With Raid-style mechanics, and a heap of abilities and firepower, The First Descendant is breathing new life into the looter shooter genre. We’ve already seen first-hand how impressive it is, and one of its strengths lies in its characters and classes.

You’ve come to the right place if you need all the details to make an informed decision.

All character classes in The First Descendant

gun fight in the first descendant
So much choice! Image via NEXON

So far, there are 19 different characters and classes to choose from. There are 14 base Descendants and five Ultimate versions of several Descendants. Each of them offers a unique role, playstyle, and abilities.

Every base Descendant

Here’s every base The First Descendant character and their personal stat file.

Character NameAttributeRoleFeatureSkills
AjaxNon-AttributeTankAjax leads the time with a barrier that protects allies and deflects enemy attacksEvent Horizon: The ability to store Void Energy during battle.

Expulsion: Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back (if enhanced, knockback range and Max Shield are increased).

Hypercube: Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF (if enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier).

Orbit Barrier: Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF (if enhanced, reflects damage proportional to DEF to enemies hitting the barrier).

Void Walk: Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them (if enhanced, Max Shield increases for a certain period of time).
BlairFireDoT DealerBlair manipulates fire to deal continuous damage and recover energyPitmaster: Critical Hit Damage increases when attacking enemies in the Burn state. Critical Hit Chance increases depending on the number of Stoves on the battlefield.

Blaze up: Spurts flame to deal damage to nearby enemies and creates Stove. Stove inflicts constant damage and Burn effect to nearby enemies.

Extinguish: Retrieves Stoves in the battlefield and restores Mana. Retrieving Stoves increases DEF for a short period of time.

Burn Taste: Spurts flames forward. Enemies near the flames’ arrival point are inflicted with constant damage and Burn effect.

Deadly Cuisine: Throws a large fireball forward. Large fireball splits into small fireballs causing extra explosion. Explosion damage inflicts Burn effect and creates Stove on the ground. Stove deals constant damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Burn effect
BunnyElectricNukerAccumulates energy by running allowing her inflict damage after a double jump and use other abilitiesRabbit Foot: Charges electricity by moving around. Landing on the ground after double jump inflicts damage to nearby enemies.

Thrill Bomb: Summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and inflict them with Electrocute effect.

Light Speeding: Increases sprint speed and the amount of Electricity obtained.

Lightning Emission: Moving around deals damage to nearby enemies and inflicts them with Electrocute effect.

Maximum Power: Shoots out electricity forward to inflict damage. Damage increases in proportion to skill duration.
Freyna
Toxic		DoT Dealer
Freyna manipulates Venom to deal continuous damage and trap enemies in toxins		Contagion Links: Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna’s skill.

Toxic Trauma: Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies.

Defense Mechanism: Significantly increases DEF. There is a chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack.

Decomposed Poison: Throws poison to create a Poison Swamp. Enemies entering the Poison Swamp are inflicted with constant damage and Poisoned Footprints state. When enemies in Poisoned Footprints state walk around, they create footprints that poison other enemies.

Venomous Baptism: Switches gun to Dead Room. Enemies hit by Dead Room are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.
GleyNon-AttributeUtility DealerGley becomes stronger the more she gnaws on herself. She doesn’t have a shield but can create spheres to recover HP.Thirst: Defeated enemies drop Life Sphere. Obtaining Life Sphere restores HP and adds a stack of Power of Life.

Frenzied: Consumes HP to enter Berserk mode. In Berserk mode, long distance weapon’s ATK and Penetration increase.

Life Siphon: Deals damage to nearby enemies and restores HP. In Berserk mode, damage increases; in Normal mode, damage inflicted by enemies decreases for a certain period of time.

Increased Sensory: Creates an area with a special effect. In Berserk mode, bullets are not consumed within the area; in Normal mode, HP is restored within the area.

Massacre: Switches gun to Nosferatu. In Berserk mode, skill damage increases; in Normal mode, attacked enemies are stunned.
JayberNon-AttributeUtility DealerJayber summons turrets for assault and recovery that can be enhancedTurret Sync: ATK increases when the assault turret and medical turret are both summoned.

Assault Turret: Summons an assault turret to attack the enemy. If enhanced, it launches attacks into nearby area.

Medical Turret: Summons a medical turret to heal allies and distract enemies. If enhanced, it restores Mana.

Multi-Purpose Gun: Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, the turret enters an enhanced state.

Reactivate: Recalls all summoned turrets and inflicts powerful damage to nearby enemies. After using Total Recall, you enter Overhaul state, where turrets are summoned in their enhanced states.
KyleNon-AttributeBruiserKyle creates a barrier that pushes enemies back and serves as a strong shield for his teammates.Experienced Technician: Obtains Magnetic Force with his Skills. When his Shield is broken, he recovers Shield and Magnetic Force.

Repulsion Dash: Charges towards the enemy, dealing damage.

Magnetic Bulwark: Creates a frontal Barrier to protect against enemy attacks.

Magnetism Spurt: When damaged, Magnetic Force is reduced instead of HP or Shields. After a certain period, Magnetic Force detonates to deal damage around him.

Superconductivity Thrusters: Allows him to fly. When landing, deals damage in an area around his landing zone.
LepicFireDPSLepic clears the battlefield with his Tactical Prosthetic Arm and grenadesClose Call: There is a chance of surviving fatal damage during battle.

Grenade: Throws a grenade forward at the enemy (Extra Burns when Overclock is active).

Overclock: Increases all Skill ATK and adds a Burn effect to Grenade and Overkill for a set duration.

Traction Grenade: Throws a Traction Grenade forward to pull the enemies within range.

Overkill: Fires a powerful shell at the enemy. The shell is maintained at the landing point for a set period of time, inflicting constant damage (Extra Burns when Overclock is active).
SharenElectricClose-Range Dealer
Sharen is a melee damage dealer who uses camouflage to close gaps and ambush enemies		Assassinator: Damage increases when attacking enemy that is not attacking Sharen. Killing enemies with a skill in Ambush state resets cooldown for Active Camouflage.

Cutoff Beam: Attacks enemy with electric blade to deal damage and inflict them with Electrocute effect.

Active Camouflage: Hides from enemies. When attacking or using skills, Active Camouflage state ends immediately, regardless of time remaining. When Active Camouflage state ends, Sharen enters Ambush mode, increasing damage of the next attack.

Impact Rounds: Launches built-in explosives forward from the arm to stun enemies.

Flash Shortsword: Targets enemies within aiming range, and throws multiple knives to attack them. Knives explode to inflict enemies with damage and Electrocute effect.
ValbyNon-Attribute
Constant DPS		Valby is a continuous damage dealer who can freely move around using the Liquefied stateWater Intake: When using skills while standing on water, she consumes less Mana.

Bubble Bullet: Bounces a Bubble Bullet forward to create a small puddle where the Bubble Bullet impacts and where she stands. Enemies in the small puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.

Plop Plop: Creates a large puddle where she is standing, then dives in. Vallby then pops out at a selected location in the large puddle. Enemies in the large puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.

Laundry: Valby becomes Liquefied. While Liquefied, she cannot take her feet off of the ground or use skills, but she can move through enemies and her Movement Speed and DEF increase. When moving while Liquefied, she creates a path of water that deals continuous damage to enemies and inflicts Laundry.

Laundry Bomb: Changes the equipped weapon to the Laundry Bomb Launcher. When the Launcher is fired, a Laundry Bomb is created, pulling in enemies inflicted with Laundry and dealing continuous damage.

ViessaChillDebufferViessa can freeze enemies in place and deal damage as she weaves her way between themIce Sphere: Condenses moisture in the atmosphere around the nucleus circling around the body, lowering the temperature

Frost Shards: Fires an exploding Ice Beam, inflicting damage in the area around enemies and inflicting Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages when hit / Increases by 1 stage if hit by the exploding area).

Frost Road: Increases Running Speed and Shield, and creates Ice Sheets on the ground where Viessa stands. When enemies come into contact with these Ice Sheets, they are inflicted with Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages).

Cold Snap: Creates a snowstorm that explodes over time, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle on enemies caught within (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 3 stages when hit / Increases by 4 stages if hit by the exploding area).

Ice Wave: Releases an arc of cold air in front, inflicting damage and Ice Shackle (Ice Shackle effect: Increases by 2 stages).
EsiemoFireBurst DPSEsiemo attaches bombs to enemies and detonates them to deal damageAdventitious Habit: Drops a bomb on the ground when the shield is completely depleted.

Time Bomb: Launches a Sticky Bomb forward. The Sticky Bomb attaches to an enemy or terrain feature on contact.

Blast: Instantly detonates attached bombs. Bomb damage increases with the number of attached bombs.

Guided Landmine: Places a Guided Landmine at current location. Once placed, the Guided Landmine will fly to an enemy within its detection range and attach to it.

Arche Explosion: Starts moving forward fast. On collision with an enemy while charging, inflicts Knockback. When the movement ends, deals damage to nearby enemies and removes buffs from them. After the skill ends, Esiemo enters Madness state.
EnzoNon-AttributeSupportEnzo supplies ammunition to his teammates and launches long-range drone attacksShoot Support: Grants Fire Support to allies within an area around Enzo, increasing their max ammo capacity. This efficiency of this effect increases marginally with the number of Enzos in the squad. Efficiency increases when Enzo disarms the security of the Encrypted Vault, and rewards increase when this happens.

Start Supply: Summons a Bullet Supplying Device at the designated location. Supplies bullets to allies that approach the Device. The Bullet Supplying Device can be used once by each ally, and disappears when everyone has used it or its duration ends.

Explosive Drone: Launches an Explosive Drone forward. The Explosive Drone explodes on contact with an enemy or a terrain object, dealing damage.

Enhance Combat Suit: Summons a Shield Recovery Comms. When the Shield Recovery Comms is first summoned, recovers Enzo’s Energy Shield by a certain amount, then continues to recover the Energy Shield through Enhance Combat Suit effect.

Perfect Support: Summons a Small Supply Ship to himself and his allies. The Small Supply Ship periodically provides Supply Bullets and grants Perfect Support to allies. The Small Supply Ship attacks enemies in front while it is active, and when the skill ends, it fires a missile forward that causes a big explosion at its destination.
YujinNon-AttributeSupportYujin uses drones to heal and buff alliesStop Overreacting: Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies. Targets rescued by Yujin increases to Max HP for a certain period of time.

Solidarity Healing: Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them.
Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal.

Restructure Serum: Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy.
When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy.

Stimulant Spray: While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced and recovery is received when Stimulation ends.

Hyperreactive Healing Ground: Heals self and allies, granting Purification and Immunity to remove and prevent debuffs. Additional recovery is based on the number of allies and enemies within range. Yujin is granted Hyper Activity effect, increasing his ATK and skill power.

Every Ultimate Descendant

The Ultimate Descendants are superior versions of base Descendants. They have the same skills as the base versions but come in a different look, have higher base stats, and require rare materials to unlock them.

Not every character has an Ultimate version. So far, there are five Ultimate Descendants in The First Descendant:

  • Ultimate Lepic
  • Ultimate Viessa
  • Ultimate Ajax
  • Ultimate Bunny
  • Ultimate Gley
