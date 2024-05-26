StunningBeauty boss in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

How to get and open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant

It's complicated and grindy.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 26, 2024 09:16 am

Researching new Descendants and weapons is one of the main things to do in The First Descendant. Almost every research item requires you to get and open a specific Amorphous Material: Here’s how you can do that.

How to get Amorphous Material in The First Descendant

Amorphous Material Pattern: 002 in The First Descendant
Get back on the field in one click. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acquiring Amorphous Material in The First Descendant is somewhat complicated. There are different types in the game, each indicated with a number, like Amorphous Material Pattern: 009, and which one you need depends on the item you are trying to acquire.

To see which one you need, find the item you want to get in Anais’s research menu (or in the Access Info menu) and look at the Acquisition Info. There, you can see what Amorphous Material you need to farm and where to get it.

Here are some of the activities that drop Amorphous Materials:

  • Zone Recon Missions
  • Special Operations
  • Calling of the Descendant Missions
Tip:

After you get a copy of the Amorphous Material, you can check its source from the Consumable inventory.

How to open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant

Reconstructed Device in The First Descendant
Prepare to do this multiple times in a row. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Amorphous Material, you need to open it. To open an Amorphous Material, you usually need a Reconstructed Device, which is a terminal you can interact with.

Every Amorphous Material is linked to a specific Reconstructed Device, so hover over it in your inventory and press the Linked Reconstructed Device Info button. Usually, to access those devices, you need to complete either a Void Fusion Reactor mission or a Void Intercept Battle. At the end of the mission, a Reconstructed Device will spawn, allowing you to open corresponding Amorphous Materials.

Finally, the chances of you getting the item you want from the Amorphous Material are not guaranteed. You can see the drop rates when inspecting the Amorphous Material and increase them using Shape Stabilizers at the Reconstructed Device. Still, be prepared for a lengthy grind if the RNG isn’t on your side.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
