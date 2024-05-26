How to destroy Void Fragments in The First Descendant

Void Fragments are a new type of mission in The First Descendant. These missions require a specific approach, with the objective requiring you to destroy its namesake so that you can earn Void Shards as a reward.

Here’s how you can destroy the Void Fragments in The First Descendant.

How to complete Void Fragments mission in The First Descendant

Electric missions with Bunny are the fastest way to farm Shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Void Fragment mission in The First Descendant requires you to have a Descendant with a specific attribute or element. When you open the mission overview on the map, it says what type of Descendant you need. For example, Electric or Fire Descendants only.

Equip the right Descendant and head to the Void Fragment. You have to destroy the Void Fragment using the Descendant’s abilities. There are three phases, with waves of enemies between each one, kill everyone, and destroy the Fragment to earn rewards.

Completing the Void Fragment mission grants some one-time rewards, like the Mastery EXP and weapons, but most importantly, it awards you with Mods and different types of Void Shards. These missions are farmable and respawn every 20-30 seconds, so feel free to complete as many of these missions as you’d like.

Tip: If you participate in the mission without a Descendant matching the requirement, you won’t get the Void Shards for completing it.

What are Void Shards used for in The First Descendant?

The chances of a Transcendent Mod are really low, though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Void Shards you get from the Void Fragment mission are used for the Void Fusion Reactor mission. Void Fusion Reactor doesn’t require a specific Descendant, but it does require specific Void Shards you can see in the mission overview.

When you have enough Void Shards, interact with the Fusion Reactor and kill two commanders that spawn. As a reward, you get Solenoid used for research, as well as different Mods, sometimes with a chance to get a Mod of Transcendent rarity.

At the end of the mission, a Reconstructed Device also spawns, allowing you to open some of the Amorphous Materials you own.

