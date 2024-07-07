Image Credit: Bethesda
the first descendant cutscene
Image via Nexon Games
The First Descendant

All Transcendent Descendant Modules in The First Descendant

Revamp the way you play each Descendant.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Jul 7, 2024 02:22 am

On their own, The First Descendant‘s main characters and their abilities are varied but quite weak. This all changes when you slap on Descendant Modules that massively enhance your Descendant and their abilities.

Transcendent Descendant Modules are the rarest of the bunch and completely alter how you play each Descendant. Do you want to give up AoE damage for a single-target burst? How about a drop in damage output but a massive support upgrade for you and your allies? Each Transcendent Descendant Module boosts and completely changes how you can play The First Descendant.

The best part? You can swap and change them as you like—the only restriction is that you can’t use more than one at a time. Otherwise, you’re free to retool your build to best suit the Transcendant Module you want. You’ve also got to get your hands on one first.

Here’s a full list of each Transcendent Descendant Module in The First Descendant.

Contents

All Transcendent Descendant Modules for each Descendant

Three characters fighting together in The First Descendant.
Use Transcendent Modules to change up your game. Image via Nexon Games

Ajax

ModuleDetails
Void ExplosionModifies Expulsion to a stackable skill, reduces Charged Sub Attack Cooldown, and increases damage upon using Expulsion.
Void ChargeModifies Void Walk and Expulsion damage to increase proportionally to DEF. When used as an Enhanced Skill, its cooldown resets.
Matrix RecomputationModifies Expulsion to grant a buff that helps allies survive.
Body EnhancementVoid Energy is no longer available through Event Horizon. Ajax’s DEF and Shield are increased proportionally to Ajax’s Max HP.
Ultimate Ajax
Life Barrier		Modifies Orbit Barrier and Hyper Cube barrier to only be affected by the caster’s HP.
Ultimate Ajax
Void Barrier		Modifies Orbit Barrier to be portable. Changes barrier to be affected only by the caster’s Skill Power.

Blair

ModuleDetails
Incendiary BombThrows a projectile forward that spawns a Flame Zone where it lands.
Truly Deadly CuisineSignificantly increases the damage of Giant Fireball but no longer spawns small Fireballs or Flame Zones on cast.
BackdraftFlame Zone absorption significantly increases Weak Point DMG and Firearm ATK instead of Skill Power.
Classic ChefModifies the increase to Skill Critical Hit Rate to five based on the Flame Zone count. Using Deadly Cuisine increases Flame Zone count to four.

Bunny

ModuleDetails
Electric CondenseChanges Maximum Power into a form that causes damage around Bunny in an AoE.
Electric TransitionDecreases Electricity Charge amount during Speed of Light, but recovers Shield continuously based on distance traveled.
SuperconductorAdds an effect that reduces the enemy’s ATK to the Electrocution effect that Bunny inflicts.
Bionic FuelDecreases the Speed of Light, but consumes HP instead of MP.
Ultimate Bunny
Electric Charge		Increases landing damage after Rabbit Foot’s Double Jump. Double Jump does extra damage after hitting enemies with the skill multiple times.
Ultimate Bunny
High-Voltage		Reduces the number of enemies that Thrill Bomb and Lightning Emission can strike, but enhances range and damage.

Enzo

ModuleDetails
Supply Tactical ArmorWhenever Enzo buffs an ally, he grants himself and all allies damage resistance and movement speed.
Supply Firearm EnhancerSummons a Firearm Enhancement Device. Touching the device grants Weak Point DMG and Firearm Crit Rate.
Reinforce Front LineSpawns a Front Line Reinforcement Device that boosts Firearm damage to allies nearby.
Focus FireAttaches a Combat Drone to himself. When landing a critical hit, the drone’s duration is increased. Increases the Max Stack of Explosive Drone.

Esiemo

ModuleDetails
Explosive EvadeSpawns a Guided Landmine when rolling.
Cluster BombDetonating an attached bomb created additional explosives nearby.
Explosive PropagandaGenerate Explosive Propaganda, which taunts nearby enemies until destroyed. When destroyed, it explodes and deals great damage.
Creative ExplosionAfter dashing, all available bombs are used to deal great damage to enemies nearby. The more bombs, the higher the damage.

Freyna

ModuleDetails
ContagionWhen an enemy inflicted with Room 0 Trauma is killed, a contagion of Poison is summoned affecting nearby enemies.
Toxic StimulationPlague Bodyarmor now applies to nearby allies as well.
Venom SynthesisPutrid Venom skill conversion: Leaves behind a Toxic Footprint after every step. Inflicts Poison on enemies who come in contact with Toxic Footprint.
Neurotoxin SynthesisRoom 0 Trauma no longer spreads Poison, but affected enemies now deal less damage and weakens HP regen.

Gley

ModuleDetails
Super SensesMaximize Lethality enhanced: Fire Rate is fixed but the effect’s duration is increased.
Massive SanguificationModifies Life Siphon to alow absorption of Life Orbs during Non-Frenzied state.
Predator InstinctFirearm damage is increased while Frenzied.
Blood and IronLife Orbs are no longer acquired when using Thirst. Instead, Power of Life is obtained when Firearm Critical Hits are made.
Ultimate Gley
Explosive Life		Life Spheres spawn more often. All Life Spheres now detonate to deal damage instead of absorbing HP. Power of Life recovered based on total Spheres detonated.
Ultimate Gley
Demonic Modification		Unique Weapons have a fixed fire rate. HP is consumed based on the duration of True Aim. Bullets deal bonus damage equal to the HP consumed. Attacking weak points increases the chance of HP Recovery.

Kyle

ModuleDetails
Collision InstinctLoses bonus DEF when using Dash. After dashing, enemies knocked back are stunned.
Self-Directed EruptionConsumes Magnetic Force every second when used to pull enemies in front of Kyle. Deals great damage to nearby enemies when the skill ends.
Diamagnetic BulwarkMagnetic Bulwark no longer grants projectile defense. Instead, enemies are knocked back on contact. Recovers Magnetic Force based on the number of knockbacks.
Superconductive BombingWhile airborne, continuously use Magnetic Force to drop bombs nearby.

Jayber

ModuleDetails
Turret EngineeringWhen using a skill, all surrounding turrets gain HP and duration. Turrets can no longer switch to Enhanced mode.
Immediate Purge CodeWhen using a skill, all turrets are destroyed in an explosion. Creates a lightning AoE that deals damage over time where the turrets exploded.
Medical CompulsionWhen using a skill, a Healing Turret is summoned.
Attacking CompulsionWhen using a skill, an Assault Turret is summoned.

Lepic

ModuleDetails
Increased EfficiencyMP is no longer consumed when a Unique Weapon is active. Instead, MP is used when the Unique Weapon is used. Critical Hits with a Unique Weapon recover MP.
Power Unit ChangeOverclock no longer increases Skill Power. Firearm ATK boosted instead.
Regenerative BrakingGrants a chance to recover MP when using a skill.
Nerve InfiltrationOverclock no longer inflicts Burn, instead enemies HP regen is reduced.
Ultimate Lepic
Explosive Stacks		Grenade Throw gains two additional charges. A charge is recovered after Firearm ammo is consumed.
Ultimate Lepic
Firearm Master		Reloading a weapon increases Skill Range. Changing weapons increases Skill Power.

Sharen

ModuleDetails
Release Cutting ForceModifies Cutoff Beam, unleashed as Sword Aura.
Overcharged EdgeModifies Active Camouflage to consume Shield instead of MP. Ambush damage is increased based on amount of Shield consumed.
Void DominationIncreases targeting range of Flash Shortsword. Increases enemy targeting speed.
Battlesuit Melting RoundsGains stacks each with a cooldown. Decreases enemy Electric Resistance instead of stunning.

Valby

ModuleDetails
Water PlayCreates a rectangular shaped pool of water in front of Valby.
Supply MoistureWhile on water, increases Skill Crit Hit Rate, Skill Duration, and Firearm Attribute Trigger Rate.
Tidal WaveNo longer leaves water trails when moving. Instead, moving near enemies inflicts Skill Damage. After the skill ends, nearby enemies explode.
Singing WaterSpawns a Seduction of Water where the Unique Weapon bullet explodes. Until destroyed, ther spawn Seduction taunts nearby enemies and inflicts the Laundry effect.

Viessa

ModuleDetails
Glacial CloudThrows a projectile that spawns a Blizzard upon landing.
HypothermiaWhen using a skill, enemies are inflicted with Ice Needle damage over time instead of Ice Shackle. When Ice Needle reaches a stack limit, passive skills are triggered.
Cold Snap WatchCreates a Cold Snap Zone in front that remains for a period of time. enemies entering the Cold Snap zone are inflicted with Ice Shackle and suffer damage over time.
Cold-BloodednessWhen using a skill, Skill Power is increased and Skill Cost and Cooldown is increased. Frost Roads are no longer created while moving.
Ultimate Viessa
Cold Cohesion		When using a skill, Skill Power is increased and Skill Cost and Cooldown are increased. Frost Roads are no longer created while moving.
Ultimate Viessa
Absolute-Zero		When using a skill, Ice Shackle is not inflicted. When the skill lands a Critical Hit, enemies receive Frostbite. Inflicting Frostbite triggers Ice Sphere.

Yujin

ModuleDetails
First Aid KitSets up a First Aid Kit and grants First Aid to allies.
Proliferating AllergyInflicts Explodive Reaction. Deals damage to nearby enemies when the effect ends or the enemy dies which spreads whenever an enemy is killed.
Duty and SacrificeGrants HP recovery to allies in the squad and party.
Efficient TreatmentRecovers himself after using a skill to recover allies over a certain number of times.

How to get Transcendent Descendant Modules in The First Descendant

Each Transcendent Descendant Module has a different unlock method in The First Descendant. Some can be acquired by completing the main story missions, while others require crafting or finishing endgame activities.

To find out how to unlock each Module:

  • Open the general menu by pressing M/opening your Map.
  • Select the Access Info tab.
  • Select Module.
  • Using the search bar on the right, enter the name of the Module or a Descendant.
  • Select the Module, then select Acquisition info. All listed methods for acquiring the Module will be displayed.
