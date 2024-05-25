How to rank up Mastery in The First Descendant

There are several ways to grow stronger in The First Descendant. One of them is Mastery. Here’s everything you need to know about Mastery Ranks in The First Descendant, and how to rank up in the game.

The First Descendant: How to rank up Mastery

It’s in the left wing of Albion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have enough EXP to rank up your Mastery in The First Descendant, head to the Prime Hands terminal in Albion. The marker should be glowing yellow if you have a rank-up available. Approach the terminal and interact with it to see which bonuses you can get. Confirm the rank-up, and after a short cutscene, your Descendant will emerge stronger than ever before.

What is Mastery in The First Descendant?

You have to keep up with the enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mastery Rank is an account-wide level in The First Descendant. You earn EXP towards the Mastery Rank as you complete missions, level up your Descendants, and raise your Weapon Proficiency. After you hit the required EXP amount, you can rank up.

Your Mastery Rank is a key part of progression in The First Descendant and making your Descendants stronger. There are 30 ranks to go through, and each rank grants the following bonuses to your account:

Increased Descendant Module capacity and slots

Increased Weapon Module capacity and slots

Increased Equipment Inventory

Increased Storage

Increased Shape Stabilizer Inventory Limit

The Weapons and Descendant Module upgrades are the main things you need from a Mastery rank-up. Modules are a form of buildcrafting in The First Descendant, and the more you can equip, the stronger your build is going to be.

On top of that, several early Mastery Ranks grant access to new features, like the Weapon Readjustment and Ability Enhancement. So, next time you find yourself in Albion, make sure to check if there’s a Mastery rank-up awaiting you.

