The First Descendant has a lot of mission types to keep things fresh, and it can be a problem when a battle pass challenge asks you to clear a specific one. If you’re not sure what you need to do to clear an Outpost, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how to clear Outposts in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant: How to clear Outposts

The first Outpost is in Kingston. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are special Outpost missions in The First Descendant, which you can unlock after progressing through the main story. Each zone has one Outpost, and if you are just starting out, the first Outpost is in Kingston just north of The Fallen Theater.

Simply walk in and start shooting enemies to start the mission. You aim to destroy three cylinders on the Outpost (marked with letters A, B, and C). While you can rush in and go for the cylinders, we highly suggest you kill the trash mobs first because they can overwhelm you. An easy way to clear all enemies without even shooting them is to use Bunny’s third ability, which creates an electric ring around you and damages everything in it.

Destroy the cylinders. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kill the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you destroy the cylinders, a boss enemy spawns (with a yellow health bar). Take out the boss and the mission is over. This entire process can take less than two minutes.

All rewards for clearing an Outpost in The First Descendant

In and out in two minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you clear an Outpost in The First Descendant, you have a small chance of getting a Shape Stabilizer Form and a couple of common Modules. You also get some XP and money for your trouble, but the main reward for clearing the Outpost is progress through the Daily Mission on the Battle Pass. That is why you are here, right?

