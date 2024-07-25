The First Descendant Valby farm method, explained

Gamers always find the best ways to cheese the system and earn the best loot. The First Descendant is no different, and a Valby run emerged as the favorite approach—but how does it work? We’ve got the details.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant has a truckload of materials that need to be farmed to unlock new weapons, Descendants, and more. There are some resources you always need on-hand, and the Valby run provides them in abundance.

If you want to know the details about how it works and the steps needed to use the method yourself, we’ve got you covered.

What is The First Descendant Valby run farm?

The Valby run is a popular farming method in The First Descendant that players use to earn hoards of Gold, experience, and Kuiper Shards. It’s so popular that it even drew attention from the developers.

Initially, the developer said the method would not be nerfed, but that was later clarified as a translation error. So, while it’s not as effective as it once was, it hasn’t been wiped away entirely and, instead, the method has been adjusted to “balance it with other regions.”

In general, the Valby method involves running a specific mission repeatedly, though without actually clearing it. If you want a full breakdown of the steps, you can find them below.

How to do The First Descendant Valby run farm

Rinse and repeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Valby run farm is fairly easy to do in The First Descendant but, of course, it requires unlocking Valby as a playable Descendant. Without Valby, this approach does not work but, if you’ve got her unlocked already, just follow these steps:

Adjust your Valby build to focus on cooldown, area of effect, and duration modules. Travel to Fortress on Hard Mode—which only unlocks after completing the main story and prologue quests. Head to the Defense Line: Vulgus Strategic Outpost, shown on the map in the picture above. Destroy all the tanks in the Outpost. Use Valby’s Clean Up skill to create a ring of water around the edge of the Outpost, triggering the skill repeatedly to keep the area enclosed. Do not kill the boss when it spawns. Instead, continue to use the Clean Up skill to kill mobs that repeatedly spawn. Continue the process until the mission fails. Then, return to step one and repeat the process.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy