Best Valby build in The First Descendant

The First Descendant’s staggering list of playable characters can make it difficult to decide who to play, but Valby is a Descendant you should check out—and we’ve got the best build to use.

With high survivability and strong damage output, Valby is very appealing in The First Descendant and an easy character to get to grips with. If you’re diving in with Valby, give this build a spin.

Valby Active Skills in The First Descendant

Splashing around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valby shines when inflicting area damage (AOE) onto enemies, with strong maneuverability and abilities that buff her damage output. Although slower than Bunny, she has a higher survivability, which may appeal to some players.

Valby’s Active Skills are:

Bubble Bullet: Fires a bouncing Bubble Bullet. Where it impacts, it creates a Small Puddle. Enemies who touch the Small Puddle take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. The Bubble Bullet bursts after bouncing a certain number of times or upon hitting an enemy, dealing Burst Damage that increases with the amount of bounces.

Plop Plop: Forms a Big Puddle at a designated location. Emerge from the Big Puddle and inflict Knockdown on nearby enemies. Enemies standing in the Big Puddle receive continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry. Cooldown decreases proportionally to the number of enemies inflicted with Knockdown.

Clean Up: Activates Liquefied state. While Liquiefied, Valby does not collide with enemies and creates a Waterway on the ground. Enemies standing in the Waterway take continuous damage and are inflicted with Laundry.

Laundry Bomb: Equip a Unique Weapon, which is unequipped when the duration ends or all bullets have been used. The projectile impact of the Unique Weapon creates a Laundry Bomb, dealing continuous damage and inflicting Towed on nearby enemies with Laundry.

Valby’s Passive Skill in The First Descendant is Supply Moisture, which increases Firearm Critical Hit Rate, Skill Critical Hit Rate, and Skill Duration when standing on water. Puddles created by skills are considered to be water.

Best Valby weapons in The First Descendant

The Thunder Cage SMG is the best weapon for Valby in The First Descendant due to a high rate of fire and overcharge bonus, which, paired with Valby’s skills, provides even more AOE damage—and Valby’s boosts make the weapon even more powerful.

Alternatives to the Thunder Cage include other SMGs and Shotguns, which are great for dealing high damage as you move in and out of fights, but in general, you should steer clear of ranged weapons unless you need one for a specific enemy.

Best Valby Reactors in The First Descendant

Materialized Mixture is the type of Reactor you need for Valby in The First Descendant as it boosts your non-attribute and Fusion skills, like Bubble Bullet and Laundry, but pick one that provides an Optimization Condition for your main weapon.

Another option for a Reactor for Valby is Materilized Phase, boosting non-attribute and Dimension skills, like Plop Plop and Laundry. Of the two though, Materialized Mixture is the better choice due to the buff to Bubble Bullet.

Best Valby Modules in The First Descendant

Making waves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supply Moisture is top of the list for Valby in The First Descendant but, as a Descendant class module, is tough to grind. It’s worth the effort though as it provides increased Skill Critical Hit Rate, Skill Duration, and Firearm Attribute Trigger Rate when standing on water—and reduction of MP consumption does not apply.

In the meantime, there are several other solid picks for Valby including Frugal Mindset, which lowers skill cost and increases damage radius, Battle of Stamina, boosting your max HP and skill duration, and Spear and Shield for a boost to defense and skill power.

Ultimately though, it all comes down to the Modules you have available and whether you have room to apply them. As you’ll see above, the majority of my capacity is spent on Supply Module and increased HP, giving me little room to work with currently.

Best Valby External Components in The First Descendant

With External Components, stick with the same type you use for the majority of other characters in The First Descendant to boost core attributes like defense and health recovery. Overall, focus on the following:

Shields

Max HP

HP Recovery

Defense

